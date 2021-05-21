WATCH NOW: Residents gather to protest Franciscan Health Hammond downsizing

HAMMOND — Roughly 100 people, including city officials from Hammond and neighboring Illinois communities, gathered in front of the Hammond Police Department on Friday to protest the downsizing of Franciscan Health Hammond hospital.
Plans to cut operations at Franciscan Health Hammond, locally known as St. Margaret Hospital, were announced earlier this month, shrinking the facility from a 226-bed hospital to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location.
The downsizing would reduce the Hammond campus to 85,000 square feet from its current 800,000.
Franciscan Health said it is making the move because the century-old building is expensive to maintain and market forces have shifted.
Franciscan Alliance Northern Indiana Board Chairman Cal Bellamy said only 27 of the 50 to 60 patients typically staying overnight at the hospital were from the city of Hammond.
Franciscan is investing $46 million to ensure the hospital will remain viable, he said.
"I don't know anyone else lined up to invest $46 million downtown," he said. "We're keeping the McAuley Clinic open. I don't know of anyone providing that amount of free health care to the uninsured. We also take anyone who will come in."
Leaders from Hammond, Calumet City and Burnham agreed those eight beds aren't enough to support their communities.
"One thing that scares me is if this is the way America is headed, where are we going to be 10 to 20 years from now? The hospitals are only where the wealthy are, and if you're poor, too bad, no hospital?" Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
"The Catholic institution should lead the way. They got $3 billion in the bank. I think they can help make the tough decisions so that they make this work."
McDermott noted the cut in services would leave Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city, without a hospital.
"We have clinics that can help you. We have an emergency room that's for profit on the south side of town; it's real small," McDermott said.
"(Franciscan Heaklth) was like, 'Hey, you can't bring competitors in here.' If we would've listened to them — where would we be right now? We'd have nothing in Hammond," McDermott added. "When you build competitors in all the wealthy communities surrounding Hammond, away from Cal City, where do you think the patients are going to go?"
'We feel betrayed'
McDermott said he received an hour's notice before news about the downsizing broke, and Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said the city wasn't notified of the change in operations.
"We feel betrayed. They need to invest in here ... it's important in Hammond," Jones said. "So ... let's build it together."
Jones urged Franciscan to stop answering to corporate and answer to the community, noting Franciscan is using the same playbook as it did when it announced St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights was downsizing to become an emergency room. The site of the former St. James Hospital is now vacant, Jones noted.
"Come and talk to the community and tell the community that we're here for you, as opposed to walking away," Jones said. "When they did it in St. James, they moved the hospital to Olympia Fields. They're trying to do the same blueprint here in Hammond by moving it out of an area that desperately needs a hospital. No more excuses. Leave the hospital here."
Burnham Mayor Robert Polk, who also said he wasn't notified of the downsizing, echoed McDermott's and Jones' comments: "We need the hospital. That's enough said, so save the hospital."
The communities also refuted claims of patients being transported to other hospitals.
Hammond Corporation Counsel Kevin Smith said in 2020, the Hammond Fire Department took 2,140 patients to Franciscan Health Hammond, as opposed to 27 to Advocate Christ Medical Center, 35 to the University of Chicago Medical Center, 1,188 to St. Catherine in East Chicago and 1,637 to Munster Community Hospital.
Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert said last year the city took 3,200 patients to Franciscan Health in Hammond, and 3,700 in 2019. The next closest hospital to Calumet City is Ingalls in Harvey, which took in 400 patients from the city in 2020.
"Fifty percent of that was Medicare/Medicaid patients, and where are they going now?" Bachert said.
Maria Luna, a housekeeper at the hospital who lives in Munster, said she and other staff members also were surprised by the news a couple of weeks ago.
"We had an emergency meeting, and I thought I had said something wrong, and we all got together and they told us; just a surprise one morning," Luna said.
For Luna, the downsizing means her retirement might come sooner rather than later, as she's unsure if she will retain her position.
"I was hoping to work maybe five more years and possibly considering retiring," Luna said, noting she's hoping to pay off a car she just purchased.
She later added: "They didn't say anything in the meeting. I stayed for the town hall meeting, which was very vague, and (they) said that we would be transferred. They would try to fit us into Munster or Dyer, but there's too many of us to fit in those positions."
If there's a chance to save the hospital, Luna said she is going to be a part of it, but added she believes Franciscan leadership has made up their mind about the hospital's fate.