WATCH NOW: Residents gather to protest Franciscan Health Hammond downsizing

Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert said last year the city took 3,200 patients to Franciscan Health in Hammond, and 3,700 in 2019. The next closest hospital to Calumet City is Ingalls in Harvey, which took in 400 patients from the city in 2020.

"Fifty percent of that was Medicare/Medicaid patients, and where are they going now?" Bachert said.

Maria Luna, a housekeeper at the hospital who lives in Munster, said she and other staff members also were surprised by the news a couple of weeks ago.

"We had an emergency meeting, and I thought I had said something wrong, and we all got together and they told us; just a surprise one morning," Luna said.

For Luna, the downsizing means her retirement might come sooner rather than later, as she's unsure if she will retain her position.

"I was hoping to work maybe five more years and possibly considering retiring," Luna said, noting she's hoping to pay off a car she just purchased.

She later added: "They didn't say anything in the meeting. I stayed for the town hall meeting, which was very vague, and (they) said that we would be transferred. They would try to fit us into Munster or Dyer, but there's too many of us to fit in those positions."