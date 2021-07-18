WATCH NOW: Salatas aims to keep St. John finances tight, continue plans for town's future

ST. JOHN — Chris Salatas has officially taken the helm of St. John, and he is looking to keep the town's finances in shape and continue planning for future growth.
Salatas, who previously served as the Lowell Town Council president and Ward 4 councilman, began his role as St. John town manager June 15, and so far it's "going pretty well."
He was named town manager in late May.
Sitting in his new office in mid-June, Salatas told The Times by the end of this year he would like to be able to say the town's budget has been followed; move the town's five-year plan out by a year; and make sure the town is applying for "as many grants as possible."
The newly minted town leader noted any projects he works on will be at the direction of the St. John Town Council, so he also would like to gain a consensus from councilmen by year's end.
"I can have as many goals and desires as I want, but ultimately, I answer to them, so (my goal is) making sure that they're all on the same page and moving forward," Salatas said.
Salatas later affirmed the vision for St. John is a collaborative effort between himself and the council.
"As I had liked to say in Lowell, the town's bigger than one person," he said.
"The town was here much longer than we were, and it will be here much longer than we will be. So it's building collaboration, trying to make sure as many people are on the same page as possible, which also means helping guide communication, which is a large role of the town manager's job; and building consensus."
Listening to the community also is "a very important part" of both roles, Salatas added.
Looking ahead to the next five years, Salatas said he would like to increase commercial and industrial development to broaden the town's tax base, as well as ensure legacy road projects stay on time and task.
"St. John's certainly going to continue to accept annexed property as developers purchase farmland and look to develop," he said. "So we're going to want to work with the county in order to make sure that the roads are being maintained properly and upgraded as needed."
Other goals for Salatas include updating the town's thoroughfare and comprehensive plans; getting a comprehensive bike plan in place, if there isn't one already; appropriately using funds from the town's newly adopted road impact fee for road upgrades; and ensuring the town's water system is properly managed.
"I think one of the things that I really focused on as a town council member, (was) not just the things you see above ground, which is very important, but the things subsurface are also very important. Water lines, sewer lines, your storm water," Salatas said.
"A lot of Northwest Indiana has flooding issues so also making sure that we're keeping abreast of that is going to be very important."
While the town also is working to keep its parks maintained, Salatas noted he wants to see parks continue to serve all age groups and would like to see festivals grow in St. John.
When it comes to maintaining St. John's bedroom community feel while expanding town borders, Salatas said that charge will be led by the St. John Plan Commission.
"I think they're the ones, again at the grassroots, that know what they want, and certainly they've spoken; they made that a priority," he said. "I think a lot of the staff also is aware that green space and keeping that feel is important."
As a former two-term councilman — Salatas was elected to serve on the Lowell Town Council in 2014 — Salatas said he understands how important it is to be a part of the community.
Once he moves to St. John, which is a part of his employment agreement, Salatas said residents can expect to see him out and about, whether it be at a town event or on a bike trail.