WATCH NOW: Salatas aims to keep St. John finances tight, continue plans for town's future

"As I had liked to say in Lowell, the town's bigger than one person," he said.

"The town was here much longer than we were, and it will be here much longer than we will be. So it's building collaboration, trying to make sure as many people are on the same page as possible, which also means helping guide communication, which is a large role of the town manager's job; and building consensus."

Listening to the community also is "a very important part" of both roles, Salatas added.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Salatas said he would like to increase commercial and industrial development to broaden the town's tax base, as well as ensure legacy road projects stay on time and task.

"St. John's certainly going to continue to accept annexed property as developers purchase farmland and look to develop," he said. "So we're going to want to work with the county in order to make sure that the roads are being maintained properly and upgraded as needed."

Other goals for Salatas include updating the town's thoroughfare and comprehensive plans; getting a comprehensive bike plan in place, if there isn't one already; appropriately using funds from the town's newly adopted road impact fee for road upgrades; and ensuring the town's water system is properly managed.