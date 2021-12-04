WATCH NOW: 'Santa Store' brightens up the holidays for women experiencing homelessness

GARY — Every December, the crowded stage overlooking a maze of cubicles in the Sojourner Truth House is transformed into a Santa Store.
The stage, which is usually used for fitness classes, becomes "a Macy's, so to speak," with tables full of household appliances and other essential items, Sojourner Director of Client Services Pam Key said.
While the space may be adorned with tinsel and red bows, the household goods, everything from vacuums to cutlery sets, didn't arrive on a sleigh from the North Pole. Instead, the appliances were delivered via cargo van courtesy of the Northern Indiana Chapter of Links Inc., an international service organization.
For the past two years, Links has been hosting the "Operation Christmas in November" donation drive. This year members collected over 90 items that totaled around $4,000 to stock the Sojourner Santa Store. Longtime Links member Myrtle Campbell said the organization chose to work with Sojourner because of the impact the Gary nonprofit has on the community.
A day center for women who have been displaced, Sojourner partners with two Gary shelters and connects residents with permanent housing, case workers, employment, recovery services, transportation and health care. Sojourner also provides women with essential household items and clothing, has an onsite food pantry, shower, laundry and even a garden plot, where harvested produce is used to cook meals for the clients.
"They reach out to so many women and they touch so many lives," Campbell said, gesturing to the tower of crockpots, toasters and coffee makers behind her. "You're providing for the needs of people at a base level and you give them items like this, which are lasting items."
On Monday and Tuesday Sojourner clients will be able to come through the store and "buy" whatever items catch their eye just like a regular store, only the currency changing hands won't bear the resemblance of any former presidents.
Key explained women at the center earn Sojourner bucks, multicolored bills printed with Sojourner Truth's face that are awarded for good deeds, attending class and winning games.
"Sometimes we need stress-busters," Key said. "The holidays are often triggers, 'I'm not with my family or I'm dislocated, I'm not sure where I'm going to be able to go next' ... the Santa Store is such an emotional uplift."
The center is fairly generous with the Sojourner Bucks, Key joked saying that many of the women have accrued thousands of dollars. Around the holidays, some of the clients who have been there longer will share their bucks with the newer women so they can afford the items they want.
The appliances help furnish the women's new homes, Sojourner also stores appliances for clients who have yet to find permanent housing. Once clients do find housing, Sojourner provides them with a move-in kit full of things like bedding and lightbulbs. Key said the most needed products both for clients and at the food pantry, which is open to everyone, is always soap and toilet paper. Sojourner also keeps an updated list of urgent needs.
The whole person
Key said the center works to help "the whole person" by hosting classes on life skills, financial management, parenting, career readiness, addiction recovery and mental health.
There are a multitude of different reasons an individual may not be able to find a home, from aging out of foster care to escaping an abuser to simply not having any identifying documents. The 90-day cap on shelter stays makes outside services like Sojourner essential Key said.
"The picture that people may have of a homeless individual is distorted ... it could be anyone," Key said. "Homelessness is not who you are, it is your situation."
To shift the narrative surrounding their clients, Sojourner places a lot of importance on language. Throughout the center, positive mantras such as "patience" and "understanding" decorate the walls. Key wants to add a mirror with a positive phrase above it to Sojourner's classroom so clients are empowered as they enter.
All of the center's classes have uplifting names, such as the addiction recovery class which is called "Another Chance." Key said "labels follow" the women at the center, which is why Sojourner places so much emphasis on titles and words.
The Santa Store is just one more way Sojourner makes the transition into housing a positive experience. For women at the center, the donations send a message that "people care about you," Key said.
"For someone to just show some love and compassion in such a simple way it says that life is still good, people are still kind," Key said.