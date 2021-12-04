WATCH NOW: 'Santa Store' brightens up the holidays for women experiencing homelessness

"They reach out to so many women and they touch so many lives," Campbell said, gesturing to the tower of crockpots, toasters and coffee makers behind her. "You're providing for the needs of people at a base level and you give them items like this, which are lasting items."

On Monday and Tuesday Sojourner clients will be able to come through the store and "buy" whatever items catch their eye just like a regular store, only the currency changing hands won't bear the resemblance of any former presidents.

Key explained women at the center earn Sojourner bucks, multicolored bills printed with Sojourner Truth's face that are awarded for good deeds, attending class and winning games.

"Sometimes we need stress-busters," Key said. "The holidays are often triggers, 'I'm not with my family or I'm dislocated, I'm not sure where I'm going to be able to go next' ... the Santa Store is such an emotional uplift."

The center is fairly generous with the Sojourner Bucks, Key joked saying that many of the women have accrued thousands of dollars. Around the holidays, some of the clients who have been there longer will share their bucks with the newer women so they can afford the items they want.