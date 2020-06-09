WATCH NOW: School officials to survey families on Morton rebranding efforts; group protests board decisions

"I'm concerned about the education of our children everywhere," said Dale Parrish, a member of the NAACP Hammond Branch and Hammond Concerned Citizens.

Miller did not say when new Morton surveys could be shared with Hammond families. The results of a previous survey showed split reception to the idea of renaming Morton High School with 52% of survey responses open to school rebranding and 48% in favor of keeping the Morton identity the same.

The board now is looking to seek a stronger consensus in one direction or another.

"It is still our intention to go back to the Morton community and try to garner some more support," Miller said.

The superintendent also shared a brief update on district planning to reopen schools this fall following nearly of a quarter of the academic year taught remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school city has multiple subcommittees dedicated to exploring the areas of academics, buildings and grounds and athletics reentry plans. No decisions has been made yet on a structure for returning in the fall, be it five full days of in-person instruction or an in-person and online instruction hybrid.

Miller said a survey will likely be sent to Hammond families on this topic as well.