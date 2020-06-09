You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: School officials to survey families on Morton rebranding efforts; group protests board decisions
WATCH NOW: School officials to survey families on Morton rebranding efforts; group protests board decisions

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond officials are likely to send a new survey to Morton High School families in the near future.

The School City of Hammond board met virtually on a stormy Tuesday night to discuss new school construction updates and other end-of-school-year business.

In the school board's last meeting in May, trustees voted for a new name — Hammond Central — and mascot for the district's new high school being constructed behind the current Hammond High School.

A discussion of Morton High School branding and Hammond Central mascot and colors was advertised on early board agendas, but did not appear on final agendas for the Tuesday night school board meeting.

Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said this was to allow more time to collect student input on proposed Hammond Central Wolves mascot and logo designs.

Community members and former Hammond school teachers convened outside the district's administration center Tuesday night to protest changes in the school city, including its recent rebranding efforts and personnel decisions made amid the district's ongoing high school consolidation.

Protesters carried signs calling attention to "inequities in hiring and distribution of resources," the same night the board approved the hiring of two athletic directors of minority race and ethnicity.

"I'm concerned about the education of our children everywhere," said Dale Parrish, a member of the NAACP Hammond Branch and Hammond Concerned Citizens.

Miller did not say when new Morton surveys could be shared with Hammond families. The results of a previous survey showed split reception to the idea of renaming Morton High School with 52% of survey responses open to school rebranding and 48% in favor of keeping the Morton identity the same.

The board now is looking to seek a stronger consensus in one direction or another.

"It is still our intention to go back to the Morton community and try to garner some more support," Miller said.

Hammond school leaders name new building, table discussion of Morton branding

The superintendent also shared a brief update on district planning to reopen schools this fall following nearly of a quarter of the academic year taught remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school city has multiple subcommittees dedicated to exploring the areas of academics, buildings and grounds and athletics reentry plans. No decisions has been made yet on a structure for returning in the fall, be it five full days of in-person instruction or an in-person and online instruction hybrid.

Miller said a survey will likely be sent to Hammond families on this topic as well.

"One of the things we really need to know is how dramatic, if we did have to go to a hybrid schedule, would that affect our parents? We want to know," Miller said. "It's a big challenge in front of us."

