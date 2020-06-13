WATCH NOW: Severe flooding at Region cemetery leaves gravestones under water, families in distress

GARY — Families are searching for answers after the gravestones and grassy knolls of a Gary cemetery have been overcome with water as severe flooding has hit part of the property.
Ridgelawn Cemetery, at 4401 West Ridge Road in Gary, is the resting place for Prudence Shutters’ grandparents, Stanford Londo and Pauline Londo, as well as her grandmother’s two children who died in infancy. Her family’s graves are now waterlogged like many others.
Shutters said every year, her family goes to their grave sites around Memorial Day to put flowers on their resting places and pay respects.
“My mom calls me hysterical because my grandparent’s graves are under water,” Shutters said. “My grandmother was extremely afraid of water, so much so that she never learned to swim. She even expressed the fear of water leaking into her grave when she was alive so we bought a vault for her casket.”
When Shutters went to see the cemetery for herself, she was struck with horror.
“I was like losing my grandmother all over again,” Shutters said. “It was heart breaking. We didn’t pay for their plots to be under water. I know my grandmother is heaven, but this is not what she chose for her final resting place.”
Michael Campbell of Campbell Law, P.C., in Highland, said he is representing a family of a deceased couple buried at Ridgelawn Cemetery regarding the flooding issue.
"The mass flooding that occurred at Ridgelawn Cemetery is entirely unacceptable and is indicative of a bigger drainage problem,” Campbell said. “I have been retained by one family whose loved ones are buried at Ridgelawn and have also been contacted by five other families. At this time we are exploring all possible legal remedies to ensure that this tragedy never happens again."
Campbell said the legal actions possible are still being explored.
Robert Williams Jr., an owner of Ridgelawn Cemetery, said in May ownership began investigating the causes of the flooding that occurred late that month. It was then learned that property owners behind the cemetery on 41st Avenue in Calumet Township were also having issues with flooding.
Williams has an uncle and great-grandfather buried at the cemetery where flooding has overtaken the graves.
“Throughout this problem, Ridgelawn Cemetery has been diligent in working to solve the problem,” Williams said. “The flooding was increased after heavy rains Wednesday morning, on June 10, further indicating problems with the draining of water off the property.”
The cemetery owners contacted Calumet Township, Lake County officials and drainage firms as they worked to pump the water out of the cemetery, which proved to be a lengthy process, he said.
Once the water was pumped out, it was found that the cemetery drainage tiles were clear, which indicated the problem was coming from off the property, Williams said. The property owners behind the cemetery also believed there were issues with drainage tiles in the area and both the cemetery and property owners created a petition for the Lake County Surveyor's Office to investigate the issue.
Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. released a statement stating that a contractor has been scheduled to do an inspection to find if there is an obstruction and where it might be.
Emerson said the process allows property owners to petition the county’s Drainage Board to address an issue if they cannot fix the issue themselves concerning drains that cross multiple properties.
After inspection, the Drainage Board will hold a hearing to potentially give the petitioners the right to fix the drain themselves, order the surveyor to fix the issue and distribute costs to the benefited property owners or order that the drain be fixed by the county surveyor and property owners.
Ron Cooper, human resource manager for Ridgelawn Cemetery, said Thursday morning the cemetery was notified that the surveyor’s office is using sonar to find debris and possible obstructions in the ground.
Cooper said the flooding is in the southern area of the property, which includes half of the veteran’s section. He said in the hundred years the cemetery has been in operation, staff have never faced such a serious flooding issue as they have this spring.
“This is unusual,” Cooper said. “In the spring we see usual effects of rainfall but it recedes pretty quickly. This is beyond something we have ever seen.”
Gallery: Food distribution at Morgan Twp. High School
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
National Guard lends a hand in food distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
Food Bank of NWI distribution
National Guard lends a hand in food distribution
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.