WATCH NOW: Severe flooding at Region cemetery leaves gravestones under water, families in distress

Once the water was pumped out, it was found that the cemetery drainage tiles were clear, which indicated the problem was coming from off the property, Williams said. The property owners behind the cemetery also believed there were issues with drainage tiles in the area and both the cemetery and property owners created a petition for the Lake County Surveyor's Office to investigate the issue.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. released a statement stating that a contractor has been scheduled to do an inspection to find if there is an obstruction and where it might be.

Emerson said the process allows property owners to petition the county’s Drainage Board to address an issue if they cannot fix the issue themselves concerning drains that cross multiple properties.

After inspection, the Drainage Board will hold a hearing to potentially give the petitioners the right to fix the drain themselves, order the surveyor to fix the issue and distribute costs to the benefited property owners or order that the drain be fixed by the county surveyor and property owners.

Ron Cooper, human resource manager for Ridgelawn Cemetery, said Thursday morning the cemetery was notified that the surveyor’s office is using sonar to find debris and possible obstructions in the ground.