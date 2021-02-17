WATCH NOW: Severe winter weather disrupts COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Indiana

Severe winter weather in Northwest Indiana, and across the Hoosier State, is temporarily slowing plans to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said Wednesday the recent heavy snows forced the rescheduling of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments and delayed part of Indiana’s weekly delivery of vaccine supply — causing still more appointments to be rescheduled.

Weaver said she anticipates the state’s vaccine distribution system will get back to normal in coming days and vaccine eligibility could be expanded to Hoosiers age 60 to 64 as soon as next week, if sufficient vaccine supply is available.

She said anyone who missed getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the weather can receive it up to 42 days following the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and still be fully immunized against COVID-19. The second shot usually is given 21 or 28 days after the first.