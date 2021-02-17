WATCH NOW: Severe winter weather disrupts COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Indiana
Severe winter weather in Northwest Indiana, and across the Hoosier State, is temporarily slowing plans to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said Wednesday the recent heavy snows forced the rescheduling of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments and delayed part of Indiana’s weekly delivery of vaccine supply — causing still more appointments to be rescheduled.
Weaver said she anticipates the state’s vaccine distribution system will get back to normal in coming days and vaccine eligibility could be expanded to Hoosiers age 60 to 64 as soon as next week, if sufficient vaccine supply is available.
She said anyone who missed getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the weather can receive it up to 42 days following the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and still be fully immunized against COVID-19. The second shot usually is given 21 or 28 days after the first.
“We have worked with those clinics to reschedule their patients as quickly as possible," Weaver said. "This includes adding new appointments and adding extra days to the clinic schedules to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays in getting vaccines in arms."
Statewide, more than 834,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Indiana’s distribution system, and some 356,000 have been fully immunized, according to the State Department of Health.
Weaver said that first dose total includes approximately 17,000 out-of-state residents, primarily eligible health care workers at Indiana hospitals and clinics who live in Illinois or Kentucky.
However, to ensure no one is cutting the line, Weaver said Indiana vaccine distribution sites are taking more steps to verify vaccine recipients are Indiana residents or employees, and either age 65 or up or employed as a front-line health care worker or first responder.
Eligible Hoosiers can make an appointment to receive the free vaccine at the ourshot.in.gov website, or by calling 211. An appointment for the second vaccine dose will be scheduled when a person receives the first dose.
Weaver reiterated Indiana remains committed to age-based distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, since Hoosiers age 60 and up account for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana.
She said after eligibility is expanded to individuals age 60 to 64, the next eligible group will be Hoosiers age 50 to 59, along with some 51,000 Indiana residents of any age with specific, significant medical issues who will be contacted to receive the vaccine.
Weaver said people age 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, such as lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity.
“Vaccine will continue to remain a precious resource for some time. But we are confident that our approach will protect those who are most vulnerable and put Indiana in a strong position to emerge from this pandemic,” Weaver said.
In fact, vaccine is so precious just 127 of the 1.3 million doses (0.01%) received by the state of Indiana have been reported as wasted, largely due to broken vials or syringes, Weaver said.
Separately, Gov. Eric Holcomb said additional vaccine doses likely will be coming to Indiana in the weeks ahead as the federal government sets up vaccine sites in selected communities that operate outside the state’s usual distribution system.
The Republican said his administration is working with federal officials to ensure those doses only go to eligible Hoosiers and the federal sites operate as efficiently and effectively as state sites.