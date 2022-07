WATCH NOW: Six arrested after water park brawl

Warning: Attached videos contain explicit language and may be graphic.

MERRILLVILLE — Four adults and two juveniles were arrested following a brawl in Deep River Waterpark Wednesday.

Skarlet Cooper, 38, Jermani Keys, 20, Torrey Allen Jr., 20, and Christopher Walden, 52, all face multiple charges, police said.

Keys was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a juvenile, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct, battery and provocation.

Allen was charged with an attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, intimidation on a law enforcement officer, battery on a juvenile, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, two counts of disorderly conduct, battery and provocation.

Cooper was charged with two counts of battery on law enforcement, two counts of intimidation on law enforcement, two counts of neglect of dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, two counts of disorderly conduct, trespassing, public intoxication and provocation.

Walden was charged with five active warrants, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct, trespassing, criminal mischief and provocation.

Officers attempted to arrest two individuals for engaging with a lifeguard, leading to the individuals fleeing, police said. When officers tried to stop them, they were surrounded by a large crowd and a ruckus ensued.

"A mob-like situation developed with civilians assaulting our officers physically and with bodily fluid, forcing officers to call for backup. This resulted in multiple arrests," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a news release.

Martinez said videos on social media do not depict the entire situation.

Merrillville Police Department and Hobart Police Department assisted with the incident, helping disperse the crowd.

The sheriff's department is reviewing all aspects of the incident.

"This incident placed the public at risk of serious injury and showed a lack of respect for our officers, who were doing their jobs. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will not hesitate to take appropriate law enforcement action against anyone who puts the lives of citizens or police officers at risk," Martinez said. "As part of our policy we are reviewing all aspects of the incident."