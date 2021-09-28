WATCH NOW: Slain Crown Point basketball coach recalled as true giver

"You can give without loving, but you sure can't love without giving," Ross said. "We know that truly he was a (true) giver. He gave time. He gave his life for us and his children and his family."

A prayer was said by Ross amid the glow of pillar candles before purple, white and black balloons dotted the sky above the Crown Point gym.

Then, the group, in unison, shouted the team's practice dismissal, as Nelson would have.

"One. Two. Three. Flight! Four. Five. Six. Family!"

Torean Ratcliff met Nelson in 2008 when he was a junior in high school. The two men met on the basketball court and grew close, Ratcliff said.

"He just like became a mentor to me, like a big brother,” he said.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. I probably would have been in jail, or probably deceased,” Ratcliff added. “I was getting into some trouble, and like I said he just took me in as a little brother and guided me in the right path.”

Ratcliff said Nelson isn’t gone because he lives on, "I just want people to remember that — that he's still here through all of us."

Justice sought