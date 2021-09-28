WATCH NOW: Slain Crown Point basketball coach recalled as true giver

CROWN POINT — As Chanel Nelson and her children arrived Tuesday night at Full Spectrum Fitness in Crown Point a crowd of dozens quieted and pulled themselves into a circle.
Nelson, like many, was clutching a bouquet of balloons in the center of the circle when she began to speak about her late husband, Glynon Nelson, or Coach Glyn, as many called him.
"I truly didn't know how many people he touched, I knew it was a lot, but this really uplifts us," Chanel said. "You truly don't know (the) good this does for me and my children. He had a lot of love. He had a big heart."
Glynon Nelson was a pillar in his community who always had a big smile on his face.
Nelson, 38, was found dead about 11:15 p.m. Thursday along the side of the road in the 6600 block of Atcheson Drive in Gary’s Miller section, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Normally, Nelson would have been at the gym, which is close to his Crown Point home, from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, coaching his basketball team, Victory Elite. Instead, friends, family and those who loved him gathered for a vigil in his honor.
He was a dedicated husband, family man, community leader and mentor, Chanel said.
"His legacy will live on because he mentored so many people," Chanel said. "It was all about the kids, all the time."
Trey Nelson remembered his dad as a sentimental, intelligent, diligent and resilient man.
His dad, he said, was a neighborhood hero.
"He would give 110% to a random person, so that's how I know he loved his family. He took everyone under his wing," Trey Nelson said. "He gave everybody a community through the sport of basketball, combined the community through the sport of basketball and showed everybody love through the sport of basketball."
A 'true giver'
Darrius Ross met Nelson seven years ago when they were both bringing their sons to Merrillville Junior Pirates.
"After that season was over, we wanted the boys to continue to play,” Ross said.
From there, Nelson, Ross and Shaun Banks started a basketball team, which grew over time, and later merged with another team, becoming Victory Elite.
"Every year we just worked together to continue to train and develop the young men," Ross said. "Our team started at one age group. Now we have five different teams starting from third grade.”
Nelson was a true giver, who was dedicated, motivated and “always looking out for other people,” Ross told The Times.
Ross said Nelson often would buy the proper shoes for kids on the team who needed them because the team was "more than just basketball,” Ross recalled Nelson saying.
"You can give without loving, but you sure can't love without giving," Ross said. "We know that truly he was a (true) giver. He gave time. He gave his life for us and his children and his family."
A prayer was said by Ross amid the glow of pillar candles before purple, white and black balloons dotted the sky above the Crown Point gym.
Then, the group, in unison, shouted the team's practice dismissal, as Nelson would have.
"One. Two. Three. Flight! Four. Five. Six. Family!"
Torean Ratcliff met Nelson in 2008 when he was a junior in high school. The two men met on the basketball court and grew close, Ratcliff said.
"He just like became a mentor to me, like a big brother,” he said.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. I probably would have been in jail, or probably deceased,” Ratcliff added. “I was getting into some trouble, and like I said he just took me in as a little brother and guided me in the right path.”
Ratcliff said Nelson isn’t gone because he lives on, "I just want people to remember that — that he's still here through all of us."
Justice sought
Nelson’s mom, Cheryl Haynes, said the family hopes the person, or people responsible, for her son’s death are found.
"He's always been a quiet, caring type person in his own way. I'm actually in awe of all that he had going," Haynes said. "It's just great. We have our own ministry, so these are things that we've instilled in him about giving, and sharing is caring, and things of that nature.”
"We're really blessed just to know that he's sharing all of that type of love that we've taught him for so many years,” Michael Haynes, Nelson’s stepfather, added.
The family said they are offering a reward for any information that will lead to the person, or persons, responsible.
“We just want justice,” Michael Haynes said. “He was such a good guy.”
A GoFundMe, www.gofundme.com/f/long-live-coach-glyn, has been created to help with Nelson’s funeral costs.
Nelson’s vehicle, described as a blue 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate YGK718, remains missing, police said.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they should immediately call 911. The occupants should be considered armed and dangerous, Hamady said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson or Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.