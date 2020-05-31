WATCH NOW: Southlake protest rally ends in chaos as police deploy tear gas, make arrests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A lengthy rally at Southlake Mall seeking justice for George Floyd came to a chaotic end Sunday evening as police took people into custody and apparently fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the ground to prevent protesters from marching toward I-65.

Police were telling people near Southlake Mall to leave the area or they would be arrested.

The police presence included two helicopters and a drone, as well as several K-9 units.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said some protesters removed nozzles from pumps at a Luke gas station near the mall and let gasoline run onto the ground, apparently with the intention of igniting it. Martinez said a sheriff's department tactical team stepped in and made at least one arrest. More details were not available.

Earlier, protesters had left the main rally site near the north entrance of Southlake Mall, marching toward US 30 and shutting down traffic in both directions for several hours.

Protesters reportedly threw a plastic water bottle filled with rocks at police, injuring an officer, Martinez said.

The action triggered an outburst among the crowd of protesters who had been moved off US 30 to the north in a tense face-to-face standoff.