WATCH NOW: Springboards in place for growth in LaPorte

LAPORTE — The many challenges faced in 2020 because of COVID-19 haven't blurred the city's blueprint for the future.
New construction is moving along at a clip not seen here in recent memory.
Mayor Tom Dermody said there’s a lot of work left to do, but he’s determined to make the city even more special.
“The team that we have and the things that we’ve done despite a global pandemic has been amazing. We haven’t allowed it to slow us down,” he said. “You can physically see progress wherever you turn in LaPorte.”
His goal is growing the city’s population to 30,000 by 2030.
The stage for doing just that could already be in place, based on what has transpired since Dermody took office 15 months ago.
Construction of 200 resort-type apartments beside Clear Lake is expected to be finished in 2022.
That and construction at the former Allis Chalmers site has been made possible by years of cleaning up the environment at what’s now New Porte Landing.
Maple Lane Mall has its first major anchor store in a long time after Rural King opened March 27 in the old Kmart section of the building on the city’s west side.
Rural King, which bought the mall in 2017, invested close to $2 million, mostly improvements to the storefront and parking lot.
Further upgrades to the property are expected as part of the effort to fill the rest of the empty space at the mall.
A 150,000-square-foot industrial spec building is going up in the expanded portion of the Thomas Rose Industrial Park in hopes of adding to the city’s manufacturing base.
Ongoing construction also includes new single-family homes along East Shore Parkway next to Fish Trap Lake and a new 55,000-square-foot medical office beside Northwest Health formerly known as LaPorte Hospital.
More walking/biking trails are being created and new boat docks, kayak storage and kayak rental will go in this year at Stone Lake.
Plans also just emerged for an 800-foot-long pedestrian bridge and new green space from Monroe Street and over the Norfolk Southern tracks to Clear Lake.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said there was $83 million in capital investment in the city during 2020, the third highest total since he came to the city in 2006.
He said the amount of construction could easily be viewed as surprising during a pandemic, but people want to come to LaPorte and strategies to bring them here seem to be working.
The city is strict about code enforcement.
More than half a dozen houses and other dilapidated structures, including the old Tibma Bakery, have been demolished since the start of 2020.
New development like housing is being pursued at each of the cleared sites.
Officials are also working hard to improve a very old housing stock.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said about 700 citations have already been issued for various building-related issues along with junk vehicles.
That’s on top of the several thousand citations written in neighborhoods the previous year.
The city also just recently passed a new ordinance to make expansion of its boundaries more easily accomplished.
Anyone living outside the city and wanting municipal water and sewer service must agree not to oppose any effort to annex their area.
Cook said annexation would not just simply bring more residents into the city but much needed land for additional new housing and industry.
Cook said if young people can’t find quality and affordable housing here, for example, “they can easily go to Valparaiso or Chesterton or Mishawaka and find that, and when they do, they never come back.”
“You provide a climate that is conducive for economic development and that’s exactly what the city is attempting to do,” he said.