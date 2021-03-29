WATCH NOW: Springboards in place for growth in LaPorte

LAPORTE — The many challenges faced in 2020 because of COVID-19 haven't blurred the city's blueprint for the future.

New construction is moving along at a clip not seen here in recent memory.

Mayor Tom Dermody said there’s a lot of work left to do, but he’s determined to make the city even more special.

“The team that we have and the things that we’ve done despite a global pandemic has been amazing. We haven’t allowed it to slow us down,” he said. “You can physically see progress wherever you turn in LaPorte.”

His goal is growing the city’s population to 30,000 by 2030.

The stage for doing just that could already be in place, based on what has transpired since Dermody took office 15 months ago.

Construction of 200 resort-type apartments beside Clear Lake is expected to be finished in 2022.

That and construction at the former Allis Chalmers site has been made possible by years of cleaning up the environment at what’s now New Porte Landing.

Maple Lane Mall has its first major anchor store in a long time after Rural King opened March 27 in the old Kmart section of the building on the city’s west side.