WATCH NOW: St. John breaks ground on Founders Park

ST. JOHN — Visiting the future site of Founders Park on Thursday was bittersweet for Tom and Judy Allen.
The park, at 9884 Parrish Ave., was where Tom Allen grew up, and the 3-acre parcel had been in his family since 1949.
Grown over with dandelions and Creeping Charlie, also known as ground ivy, the site is set to be transformed into Founders Park, formerly known as Parrish Avenue Park, this summer.
Designed by The Arsh Group Inc., of Merrillville, the project is long in the making, and was first presented to the St. John Park Board in June 2019.
Work on the park was put on hold while the town waited to receive a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which had been held up due to the pandemic, Tyler McLead, superintendent of St. John parks and recreation, said previously.
In February, the St. John Park Board agreed to move forward with the park, despite not having received the grant funds up front. The town is expected to receive a $250,000 reimbursement from the DNR in the future for the project, McLead has said previously.
McLead said the town hopes the roughly $550,000 park will be complete this summer.
"It's been in the works for a couple years now. As you know, it's been held up, and it feels great to finally have progress and finally be out here on site," McLead said Thursday after the groundbreaking, which was held despite early rains.
The town approached the Allens looking to buy the land around 2018, and they agreed to sell it, knowing it would become a park.
"It's a park where this people of St. John can enjoy in the future generations that will never be built on. I like that," Tom Allen said. "I can even come and walk around."
Before being razed in 2019, a "modest" three-bedroom home with a gray-shingled roof occupied the land.
"I grew up on this property. My father had pigs, chickens — it was a hobby farm back then," Tom Allen said, noting he knew all the farmers in the area. "All farms all the way around. It's all changed now."
Until a few years ago, there were cows in the area, Judy said. Homes now occupy most of the land along the stretch of Parrish Avenue near the park site.
As a kid, Tom remembers looking out the front door one summer to what once was a gravel road and saw a group of men eating on the ground.
The men, members of a survey crew, said they were conducting an impact study and Parrish Avenue was, "one of three routes for I-65," he said.
While Parrish Avenue isn't a major highway, it is the home of "millions of memories" held by Tom, including a massive garden sprawling with tomatoes, peppers and green beans.
And it is the soon-to-be home of Founders Park, which will include a playground with three play areas, an open field, a shelter with a water fountain, trails, a parking lot and seating, plans show.
"This is a very important park for our system. We're very deficient in parks in the southeast part of town, especially given all the development on this side of town," McLead said. "It's going to be a very important park."