WATCH NOW: St. John breaks ground on Founders Park

"It's been in the works for a couple years now. As you know, it's been held up, and it feels great to finally have progress and finally be out here on site," McLead said Thursday after the groundbreaking, which was held despite early rains.

The town approached the Allens looking to buy the land around 2018, and they agreed to sell it, knowing it would become a park.

"It's a park where this people of St. John can enjoy in the future generations that will never be built on. I like that," Tom Allen said. "I can even come and walk around."

Before being razed in 2019, a "modest" three-bedroom home with a gray-shingled roof occupied the land.

"I grew up on this property. My father had pigs, chickens — it was a hobby farm back then," Tom Allen said, noting he knew all the farmers in the area. "All farms all the way around. It's all changed now."

Until a few years ago, there were cows in the area, Judy said. Homes now occupy most of the land along the stretch of Parrish Avenue near the park site.

As a kid, Tom remembers looking out the front door one summer to what once was a gravel road and saw a group of men eating on the ground.