WATCH NOW: Steamboat tour offers glimpse into Cedar Lake’s past

"You might ask, 'Why?' Well because that means you're starting to spend money," he said.

Back then, visitors could grab a drink at the Lassen's tavern, located right on the dock, take a spin at the dance hall that floated on piers, or take a ride down the water slide, while their luggage was taken to the resort via a horse-drawn carriage, Rita said.

Up until a week ago, the Alabama No. 4 was in storage, where it sat for more than 20 years, said Rita, who noted the boat was restored by James Kinkaide, of Elkhart, Indiana.

The steamboat travels around 4 knots, or about 4 1/2 mph, and instead of being powered by propane, like it would have been in its heyday, or even wood or coal, the ship is fueled with kerosene, Rita said.

"This is the first time in decades that there has been a steamboat for hire in the state of Indiana, and this is the only one," Rita said, noting the venture has received approval from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.