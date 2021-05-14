WATCH NOW: Tito and Marlon Jackson in Gary for dedication of home of the Jackson 5

"Wherever we go, different nationalities all over the world come in unity, harmony and peace to sing the Jackson 5, the Jackson songs," Marlon Jackson said.

Tito Jackson said being back in Gary, and seeing the sidewalk outside the home where his mother walked as she brought all his siblings home from Methodist Hospital after giving birth, "just brings back great feelings and great memories."

"I said to Marlon earlier today, 'What if it's not us? Maybe it's the house that has the magic," he said. "But I just want to say thank you, I love you all, it's well appreciated, and Gary is known all over the world — believe me."

After the Jacksons pulled a blue curtain off the sign to display it for the first time, they posed for photos under the sign with city and state leaders, as well as others in the neighborhood who wandered over to see what was going on.

Crouch said she saw first the Jackson 5 perform at the Indiana State Fair in 1972, and now getting to see their childhood home, and where it all started, reminded her the American Dream is real.

"This home provides inspiration for our young people. It says that you can be whatever you want to be, and you can be as successful as you want to be, if you can imagine yourself doing that," Crouch said.