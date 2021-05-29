WATCH NOW: Tourism booms at Indiana Dunes, spurred by pandemic, national park designation

"We've been amazed at how many Three Dunes Challenge T-shirts we've sold," Weimer said. "We were told don't waste your time trying to sell T-shirts to kids, but we've even been selling them to youth in the smallest sizes. People have gotten engaged on that trail and posted it. One hiker carried his older, dying dog up there. It means something to everyone. It's a challenge, and you can't beat the views."

Visit Michigan City LaPorte Executive Director Jack Arnett, whose tourism agency markets the east end of the Indiana Dunes National Park, said visitation was expected to increase this summer because of pent-up demand.

Dunes Tourism The Chicago skyline is easily visible from the top of the recently renamed "Diana's Dune."

"Everything was shut down last year, but now people have the opportunity to come back and stay," he said. "We have the third most vacation rentals in the state in LaPorte County. Come stay in one of our many bed-and-breakfasts."

The Indiana Dunes National Park saw a spike of more than 20% in attendance last year, National Park Service spokesman Bruce Rowe said.