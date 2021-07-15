WATCH NOW: Troopers patrol NWI's interstates from truck cab

"Aggressive and distracted driving, including the use of hand-held telecommunications devices, remain significant causation factors in Indiana crashes," said Maj. Jon Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division. "One hundred percent voluntary compliance with the law is the goal of the Indiana State Police and today’s directed patrol shows we still have a lot of work to do to meet that goal. But every driver has the responsibility to take it upon themselves to make the conscious decision to avoid aggressive driving and put the phone down."

Starting at 8 a.m. and then going for several hours, the troopers positioned themselves along the different mile markers, waiting for opportunities to pull over motorists for observed infractions from the truck hovering on its route.

"It's a nice change," DeVries said. "It's something a little bit out of the ordinary. I believe it's something we can use as a tool to help enforce the laws and help people realize why we're here: not just to write tickets, but to make people aware of the hands-free device law as well as the unsafe driving around semis."

State legislation made it a violation in July 2020 for drivers to use hand-held devices while traveling on the road. Drivers are free to use their devices if they're mounted or otherwise operated in another hands-free manner.