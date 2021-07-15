 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Troopers patrol NWI's interstates from truck cab
alert featured urgent

WATCH NOW: Troopers patrol NWI's interstates from truck cab

A flurry of police lights darted around the Borman Expressway and Interstate 65's mile markers Wednesday morning for differing traffic stops.

The squad cars received their directions from above.

When Indiana State Police Trooper Tom DeVries performed a traffic stop for a Wisconsin trucker on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80/94, he informed the man he was observed following too close to another semitrailer.

While the trucker briefly contested the claim he was tailgating, he asked how he was spotted.

By a truck driver and two ISP troopers in the cab, DeVries replied.

The trucker was dumbfounded. He asked for a clarification. He didn't understand.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield previews the Trooper-in-a-Truck traffic enforcement initiative Wednesday.

Circulating on an approximately 5-mile loop between Ripley Street in Lake Station and 61st Avenue in Merrillville were driver Arthur Cook and Troopers Lee Wright and Jacob Raupp.

From the cab they radioed their observations of drivers' traffic infractions, alerting up to about 15 ISP troopers positioned on the interstates of the behaviors.

The Trooper-in-a-Truck initiative in NWI accumulated 39 warnings and 28 tickets cited for various infractions, including nonhands-free cellphone use, seat belt violations, speeding and more.

"Anything and everything — you name it, it's out there," Cook said of the infractions. "I feel sorry for the officers. They've got a big job to do, and they're not going to stop it all. They try to put a dent in it anyway."

Cook volunteered to facilitate ISP's eyes above the road after the Indiana Department of Transportation reached out to his employer, Burns Harbor-based Trans-United Specialized Hauling, for the initiative. The Walkerton resident has experience hauling materials on rigs with up to 11 axles and has hauled to 48 different states. He said distracted driving, particularly with cellphone use, affects highways across the country.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 3,142 people were killed in 2019 as a result of distracted driving.

"This is that opportunity to see what the truckers see with that vantage point and then relay that," Raupp said.

Arthur Cook, a truck driver with Trans-United Specialized Hauling, shares his thoughts on being selected as the truck driver to host a couple of Indiana State Police troopers in his cab.

The Region's main interstate arteries transport thousands of vehicles daily. Traffic congestion and crashes are a common occurrence on the Borman.

"It's even more difficult to be operating a commercial motor vehicle up there because of the size, stopping distances involved ... it's particularly hazardous," Wright said. "The average motorist has no appreciation for what it takes to operate one of these big trucks and what their limitations are."

"Aggressive and distracted driving, including the use of hand-held telecommunications devices, remain significant causation factors in Indiana crashes," said Maj. Jon Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division. "One hundred percent voluntary compliance with the law is the goal of the Indiana State Police and today’s directed patrol shows we still have a lot of work to do to meet that goal. But every driver has the responsibility to take it upon themselves to make the conscious decision to avoid aggressive driving and put the phone down."

Starting at 8 a.m. and then going for several hours, the troopers positioned themselves along the different mile markers, waiting for opportunities to pull over motorists for observed infractions from the truck hovering on its route.

"It's a nice change," DeVries said. "It's something a little bit out of the ordinary. I believe it's something we can use as a tool to help enforce the laws and help people realize why we're here: not just to write tickets, but to make people aware of the hands-free device law as well as the unsafe driving around semis."

State legislation made it a violation in July 2020 for drivers to use hand-held devices while traveling on the road. Drivers are free to use their devices if they're mounted or otherwise operated in another hands-free manner.

Indiana State Police Trooper Tom DeVries participates in the Wednesday Trooper-in-a-Truck traffic enforcement initiative. The effort involved a pair of ISP troopers positioned with a truck driver and directing other units for traffic stops.

"Ultimately we want to reduce crashes and fatalities, and we can do that with our presence and detail like this," DeVries said.

There's an opportunity for educating and reminding motorists about vehicle safety.

"In the bigger picture, it's about changing behaviors," he said. "I don't get paid by the ticket. A warning speaks just as loud if not louder."

Kellie Walsh, membership services director with the Indiana Motor Truck Association, felt the initiative proved successful. She participated in the first Trooper-in-a-Truck event in Indianapolis in 2020.

"I think we did make a difference out there today with those we saw," she said. "It just makes everyone stop and think, 'I can get to where I'm going safely without being on my phone and no text message or phone call is worth a life.'"

The initiative's results today leave the door open for future truck ride-along opportunities, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"I know a lot of the truck drivers are excited about it, because we're looking at passenger cars and the violations that cause them safety concerns as you're driving up to an 80,000-pound vehicle down the road," Fifield said.

Three other locations — Indianapolis, Sellersburg and the Indiana Toll Road — also participated Wednesday in the effort.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series

Catch up on all the action of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" police ride-along series by The Times.

The video series, which aims to air one new episode per month, has our reporters and videographers "riding shotgun" in the passenger seat of a Region officer's squad car each month, introducing you to the men and women who patrol our streets while taking you inside the work of their police shifts.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts