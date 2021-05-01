WATCH NOW: Trump supporters caravan outside Hammond mayor's house in protest over flag dispute

“I think it’s crazy to drive five hours here and five hours back for this,” Cantrell said. “There are just so many better things to do with your time then spend 10 hours on that.”

North Township Trustee Adrian Santos was among those at McDermott’s house.

“We welcomed them into the city and waved hello,” Santos said.

Santos said that he sees the issue regarding the Hammond resident’s Biden flag as being one of abiding by local ordinances rather than one of free speech. He said that he believes those in the Trump caravan would take issue if a sign or flag was put in their community by a church or park that had expletives or vulgarity on it.

“I respect the fact that if that is what they want to do, they can do it; but I think it’s all uncalled for,” said Santos. “I think they are not seeing how the words on the flag has an effect on kids, who play at the park across the street. There’s an ordinance against the displaying of obscene or vulgar material. If they are supposedly law-abiding citizens supporting Donald Trump, they think the rules don’t apply to them. We have the right to care about what kids see in our community.”

