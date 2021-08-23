WATCH NOW: University of Saint Francis Crown Point cuts ribbon on $7M expansion

CROWN POINT — The University of Saint Francis Crown Point on Monday welcomed back students for the fall semester with open arms and upgraded facilities.
Before classes began Monday morning, university officials, community leaders and students gathered to celebrate and bless a $7 million expansion to the school.
The expansion is a part of a major development planned for more than 500 acres on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, which also includes a new $200 million Franciscan Health hospital and the potential relocation of Andrean High School.
"Today we have come to open and to bless this center of learning, and so we invoke the Holy Spirit," the Rev. John Sheehan S.J., university chaplain, said, standing in front of the new building entrance at 12880 Mississippi Parkway.
"But as we bless the classrooms and the laboratories, we first ask God to bless the faculty who will teach here. The staff who will handle the running of the building and the equipment. And to bless especially the students, who will themselves pray for help and guidance and courage many times during the year."
In his prayer, Sheehan asked God to bless not only the university's halls, rooms and laboratories, but also give wisdom, endurance, patience and compassion to its teachers and students, who will care for the "best of your creation — our fellow human."
"Teach them the joys of discovery and the richness of wisdom," he said. "Make their vision of service strong, so that when they leave this place, it will be to help make richer this world you have given to us."
University President the Rev. Eric Zimmer heralded Monday's ribbon-cutting as a "great day to be at the University of Saint Francis Crown Point."
"It is a great day for the University of Saint Francis, period," Zimmer added. "It's a wonderful day to be Cougars, as we say."
Larger footprint, new degrees
Zimmer was appointed as university president last year, and was about 2 1/2 months into the role when Saint Francis broke ground on the 19,000-square-foot addition, which doubled the footprint of the Crown Point campus.
"I came here a year ago when we did the groundbreaking, and then I came and met Congressman (Frank) Mrvan some months ago when the walls were up, but nothing else," Zimmer said.
"It's kind of funny, after you've seen one nondescript, white room, you've seen them all. Wander around as long as you want, they all look the same, and now they don't, so it's very exciting."
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who was present at the ribbon-cutting, called the finished expansion "a completion of a dream and a mission."
"These students are going to take care of our families during the uncertainty of the pandemic, and they're going to fan out throughout all of Northwest Indiana and take care of people who are in hospitals and clinics," Mrvan told The Times.
"I think it's important to recognize and celebrate today because it's all about opportunity and fulfilling the needs of the community."
University of Saint Francis Crown Point Dean Marsha King said the expansion has created new degrees at the university, including associate degree programs in diagnostic medical sonography, radiologic technology and surgical technology, as well as a bachelor's degree in advanced medical imaging.
The new building includes large and small classrooms with walls that double as white boards; classrooms set up for remote learning; a radiologic technology classroom and lab; a surgical technology classroom and lab; a diagnostic medical sonography lab; a new Nursing Resource Center with 13 beds; conference rooms; an outdoor patio; a study room; dedicated testing and lactation rooms; and student touchdown areas.
A chapel also was added to the university, which King said she spent a lot of time in this summer, "praying for a having a wonderful day like today."
Currently, university enrollment is around 240 students, a number Saint Francis hopes to double within two years with the new programming, King later told The Times.
"Not only did we add the building, and add the physical space, but we also want to add the students," King said. "Every one of our careers and degrees that we have here are highly needed in Northwest Indiana."