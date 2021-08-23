WATCH NOW: University of Saint Francis Crown Point cuts ribbon on $7M expansion

"I came here a year ago when we did the groundbreaking, and then I came and met Congressman (Frank) Mrvan some months ago when the walls were up, but nothing else," Zimmer said.

"It's kind of funny, after you've seen one nondescript, white room, you've seen them all. Wander around as long as you want, they all look the same, and now they don't, so it's very exciting."

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who was present at the ribbon-cutting, called the finished expansion "a completion of a dream and a mission."

"These students are going to take care of our families during the uncertainty of the pandemic, and they're going to fan out throughout all of Northwest Indiana and take care of people who are in hospitals and clinics," Mrvan told The Times.

"I think it's important to recognize and celebrate today because it's all about opportunity and fulfilling the needs of the community."

University of Saint Francis Crown Point Dean Marsha King said the expansion has created new degrees at the university, including associate degree programs in diagnostic medical sonography, radiologic technology and surgical technology, as well as a bachelor's degree in advanced medical imaging.