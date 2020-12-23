WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Train wheels strewn along tracks, cars overturned after train derails

GARY — It could take several days to clean up a train that derailed Wednesday along U.S. 12 near County Line Road, officials said.

About 11:30 a.m., 20 cars on an eastbound train derailed, Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said. The train included 132 cars and two locomotives.

The train included tank cars marked with hazardous materials placards, but none of the tank cars appeared to be damaged.

The derailment left train wheels strew along the south set of tracks, both east and west of County Line Road. Cars were tipped over and smashed.

No injuries were reported, and a hazardous materials response team was not asked to respond, DeGraff said.

The train had departed from Chicago and was en route to Elkhart, he said.

The derailment was expected to slow South Shore Line commuter trains, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police.

There was no effect on visitor access Wednesday afternoon to the Indiana Dunes National Park, spokesman Bruce Rowe said.

Park officials were still determining whether the derailment caused any damages to park resources.