WATCH NOW: Valparaiso firefighters honor 9/11 comrades

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever wanted to make sure the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were commemorated, so he organized a service himself at Saturday’s Popcorn Festival.
“Exactly 20 years ago, at nearly this very moment, the United States experienced what we now know as the Sept. 11 attacks,” Mayor Matt Murphy said at the 9 a.m. ceremony. “Since that tragic day, we have all reminded ourselves to never forget. Many of the lives lost were emergency workers. Those who faced danger to help others."
The Valparaiso Fire Department bell service was modeled after the one in New York City, where 343 firefighters died as a result of their response to the World Trade Center that day. Two commercial airline planes were flown into the Twin Towers, destroying the buildings.
Counting the attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Flight 93 that passengers forced to crash-land in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, rather than strike a building, 2,977 lives were lost that day.
Dever explained the bell tradition.
“We utilize these bells as a symbol,” he said, “to honor those who served so well.”
Dever saluted as the bell was rung while a crowd of more than 100 stood in silence.
Murphy remembers that day well. He was working at Bethlehem Steel’s Burns Harbor Plant. A coworker with customers on the East Coast was distraught. “I could tell she was really freaked out,” he said. “In a matter of minutes, we all know.”
“The whole world changed,” he said.
Dever was in a classroom at Purdue University Calumet, studying business law, when it happened. “I couldn’t really believe it,” he said.
Terry Morgan, a Valparaiso firefighter and paramedic for 11 years, was in a school program then. “I used to be a sign language interpreter,” he said. Morgan watched the news on television as the second plane hit the building in New York.
Until the second plane, he didn’t realize he was watching a terrorist attack unfold. Then came the fear, not knowing what would come next.
“It’s good to remember and reflect on that day,” Morgan said. As a first responder, his life is on the line every day.
Valparaiso firefighter and paramedic Joe Porcaro remembers it, too.
“I was 10 years old in elementary school. I was in fifth grade,” he said. “I think they were careful about how they were presenting it to 10-year-old minds.”
“It was on the news forever,” he remembers.
The memorial service was touching. “It was beautiful, very meaningful,” he said.
Gallery: Bay2Brooklyn Ride 2021
Bay2Brooklyn riders stop at the town of Schererville's 9/11 memorials while making their way to Merrillville Friday. The group of cyclists is made up of firefighters, military personnel and other first responders and is riding from Santa Clara, California, to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, for the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. This is the second time the ride has been held.