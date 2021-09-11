WATCH NOW: Valparaiso firefighters honor 9/11 comrades

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever wanted to make sure the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were commemorated, so he organized a service himself at Saturday’s Popcorn Festival.

“Exactly 20 years ago, at nearly this very moment, the United States experienced what we now know as the Sept. 11 attacks,” Mayor Matt Murphy said at the 9 a.m. ceremony. “Since that tragic day, we have all reminded ourselves to never forget. Many of the lives lost were emergency workers. Those who faced danger to help others."

The Valparaiso Fire Department bell service was modeled after the one in New York City, where 343 firefighters died as a result of their response to the World Trade Center that day. Two commercial airline planes were flown into the Twin Towers, destroying the buildings.

Counting the attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Flight 93 that passengers forced to crash-land in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, rather than strike a building, 2,977 lives were lost that day.

Dever explained the bell tradition.

“We utilize these bells as a symbol,” he said, “to honor those who served so well.”

Dever saluted as the bell was rung while a crowd of more than 100 stood in silence.