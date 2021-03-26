WATCH NOW: Veterinarians work with family to save dog from life-threatening condition

"Her stomach was extremely enlarged, we had to empty the stomach and put it back in position," Porto said.

The surgery, which in this case took approximately 30 minutes, included emptying the stomach, then tacking it to the body wall to prevent future issues, Porto said.

After the diagnosis, the veterinarians worked with the Dyer couple to stay within their budget in regard to going forward with treatment.

"They were upfront with their budget, and if given a budget, we will work within that," Cuddihy said.

Alicia Myers said the family had traveled to Columbia College in Chicago earlier in the weekend, which their daughter, Genelle Snider, will attend in the fall, and came home to discover Stella Blu was acting abnormal and had bloating issues.

"She was shaking like a tornado was coming. We stayed up all night long and she made it through the night," Alicia Myers said.

Initially the couple took Stella Blu to an emergency veterinary clinic, where they were told there was little they could do and that they would likely lose their pet.