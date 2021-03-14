WATCH NOW: Virus tested resilience of front line heroes

“Being a nurse, seeing everybody from our town and Northwest Indiana come together to thank us for being ‘the heroes’ was really nice. I’ve never seen so much food in my life,” Mariah Torres said.

For Frank Torres, he’s witnessed his family grow stronger.

“There’s more togetherness. They’re more concern for others. You hear what’s going on, and you want to be close with them again because this is a scary virus, and no one is immune,” he said.

Frank Torres said the best way the community can thank health care workers is by wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

“I still see this lingering on for most of the year. I do see some confidence in people, that we're seeing things on the up and up, but I think if people wear a mask, do your social distancing, and take care of yourself, things should be OK,” Frank Torres said.

Dawn Scott, chief nursing officer in Crown Point for the past two and a half years, said COVID-19 has been an exceptionally hard virus to treat, not only because it’s novel, but because the severe cases typically result in long hospitalizations.