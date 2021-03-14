WATCH NOW: Virus tested resilience of front line heroes

CROWN POINT — It wasn’t that long ago that Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point was filled, and placed on bypass — like many of the Region’s hospitals — due to the COVID-19 case surge last fall and winter.
Frank Torres, registered nurse, and his daughter Mariah Torres, emergency room nurse, were in the thick of it.
“That put a lot of stress on the ER workers, they were bringing people in by ambulance, but we had nowhere to put them, and no one would take them,” said Torres, a longtime paramedic and RN at the emergency room in Crown Point. “Now, we’re still busy, but we’re finally starting to get more beds.”
After months of a nonstop rise in hospitalizations and cases, Northwest Indiana — like much of the country — is experiencing a significant drop in positivity rates — closer to levels experienced over the summer during the pandemic’s second wave.
The majority of Mariah Torres' nursing career has taken place in the midst of pandemic. She worked an EMT for about seven years before joining the Crown Point ER as a nurse in January 2020, she said.
Frank Torres, who was a paramedic for more than two decades before becoming a nurse, said he grew up in the 1970s watching the drama television series “Emergency!” and that’s where he first fell in love with the medical field.
Not only are they braving a pandemic together, they braved the virus together.
Frank Torres said his wife caught the virus from a co-worker at a local bank in late fall. Before they knew it, Frank and Mariah were infected, too, from Nov. 8-27.
The weeks-long sickness reinforced what they’ve been saying to skeptic patients all along: COVID-19 is nothing like the typical flu.
“It was a lengthy sickness, and we all had different symptoms,” Frank Torres said. “I had just a small cough at first, but my boss encouraged me to go get tested. By the time I got my test results back, Mariah said, ‘Dad, I lost my sense of taste and smell.'”
His wife had horrible congestion and high fevers; he had hives, heartburn and fatigue; and his daughter still hasn’t regained her sense of smell or taste back three months later.
The recent decline in cases, coupled with the rollout of vaccinations to at-risk individuals and eventually the general population, has given the father-daughter duo hope for a better second half of 2021.
Frank and Mariah Torres said they will never forget the way the Crown Point community came together to support health care workers. The staff at Franciscan has been showered with gratitude — from thank you cards posted on the walls of the hospital to gargantuan pizza orders showing up when they needed fuel most.
“Being a nurse, seeing everybody from our town and Northwest Indiana come together to thank us for being ‘the heroes’ was really nice. I’ve never seen so much food in my life,” Mariah Torres said.
For Frank Torres, he’s witnessed his family grow stronger.
“There’s more togetherness. They’re more concern for others. You hear what’s going on, and you want to be close with them again because this is a scary virus, and no one is immune,” he said.
Frank Torres said the best way the community can thank health care workers is by wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated.
“I still see this lingering on for most of the year. I do see some confidence in people, that we're seeing things on the up and up, but I think if people wear a mask, do your social distancing, and take care of yourself, things should be OK,” Frank Torres said.
Dawn Scott, chief nursing officer in Crown Point for the past two and a half years, said COVID-19 has been an exceptionally hard virus to treat, not only because it’s novel, but because the severe cases typically result in long hospitalizations.
“Much like the rest of the community, our numbers are settling down. The number of patients that we have in house are about a quarter of what we had in November. But those patients are still here, and they are challenging patients. They are really complex. They’re just heart-wrenching, some of the stories you hear. And caring for those patients are very emotional for staff because they are very sick … and many die. They really challenge their resilience,” Scott said.
Scott commended Frank and Mariah Torres, and the rest of her staff, for the strength they’ve shown in the last year.
“I first met Frank when I shadowed him in the ER, and he is just an awesome man. He’s kind and giving and the kind of nurse you want everyone to be,” Scott said. “They are both huge assets to the ER, and it’s obvious Frank’s work ethic is mirrored in Mariah.”