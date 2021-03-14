WATCH NOW: 'We were at war with an invisible enemy,' ICU nurse says of pandemic

When the first COVID patient arrived at Community Hospital's intensive care unit in mid-March 2020, registered nurse Glenna Crouch and her co-workers were terrified.
They weren't sure what to expect, and there had been little time to prepare.
"We had no control over this," Crouch said. "We were at war with an invisible enemy when this started."
For nearly a year, the health care workers on her unit and two other COVID units did all they could to help patients survive, she said.
Strict visitation limits meant patients were separated from their loved ones, and hospital staff often had to arrange for phone or FaceTime calls when patients weren't going to make it out of the ICU.
It was difficult work, she said.
"The thing this pandemic has taught everyone is that life is short," Crouch said. "Don't take anything for granted."
Crouch grew up in Newton County and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette. She began her career in Community Hospital's ICU about 29 years ago.
"I've always wanted to be a nurse," she said. "Ever since elementary school."
She was meant to work in an ICU, she said.
"It is stressful. It's fast-paced, high-stress," she said. "But I love what I do."
Patients in the ICU arrive with a variety of medical issues. Some are recovering from surgery. Others have multiple health conditions and require more complex care.
"That's someone's mother, father, grandfather, aunt or uncle," she said. "You provide for them like you would want your own family to be provided for."
For a year now, the unit has treated COVID patients.
"We still have COVID patients," Crouch said. "We've had lots of COVID patients."
The unit has seen tragedy. Nurses looked after patients who were physically struggling, who were separated from their loved one, who were too sick to speak on the phone and say goodbye to their families.
"We're speaking for them," she said. "We're advocating for them."
There were successes, too.
Some patients — including those staff thought might not make it — survived, she said.
COVID doesn't know race or age. It doesn't know your health history. It affects everyone differently, she said.
"There's no textbook for COVID," Crouch said. "That's been the worst thing."
A treatment that works for one patient might not be as effective for another, she said.
"People don't understand you can be asymptomatic with COVID and still spread it," she said. "You can't go out and do things. You've got to stay masked, keep your distance. I can't stress enough how important I think the vaccine is."
Crouch became the first health care worker in Northwest Indiana to receive the coronavirus vaccine Dec. 15. She had some body aches after receiving her second dose, but had no serious side effects, she said.
As the pandemic wore on, hospital staff became less fearful but more upset that patients were having to deal with a horrific virus, she said.
Crouch and her co-workers grew mentally and physically exhausted, she said.
"People say, 'Well, you signed up for this,'" she said. "No, we didn't. No one ever knew we would live through a pandemic."
Nurses worked at least three 12-hour shifts a week. They worried about bringing the virus home to their families.
Still, coronavirus hasn't deterred Crouch from wanting to be a nurse, she said.
"I'm amazed by my co-workers," she said. "People didn't call off. We stuck together. It made us a stronger unit."
In the beginning, some thought it was inevitable they would eventually contract the virus.
Crouch — who is affectionately known in her unit as the "mother hen" — vowed not to allow that to happen.
Community Hospital ensured workers had enough personal protective equipment, and staffing was stable. To date, very few of the staff has contracted the virus, she said.
"It showed how strong the nurses truly are," she said. "This proved to us — if we can work through this pandemic, I think we can work through anything."
Life may never be the same again, but the vaccine offers some hope of eventually getting back to whatever normal might be, she said.
That doesn't mean it's time to let your guard down yet, she said.
"We still have to mask up and keep doing what we've been doing" to gain control over the virus, she said.