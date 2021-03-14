WATCH NOW: 'We were at war with an invisible enemy,' ICU nurse says of pandemic

When the first COVID patient arrived at Community Hospital's intensive care unit in mid-March 2020, registered nurse Glenna Crouch and her co-workers were terrified.

They weren't sure what to expect, and there had been little time to prepare.

"We had no control over this," Crouch said. "We were at war with an invisible enemy when this started."

For nearly a year, the health care workers on her unit and two other COVID units did all they could to help patients survive, she said.

Strict visitation limits meant patients were separated from their loved ones, and hospital staff often had to arrange for phone or FaceTime calls when patients weren't going to make it out of the ICU.

It was difficult work, she said.

"The thing this pandemic has taught everyone is that life is short," Crouch said. "Don't take anything for granted."

Crouch grew up in Newton County and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette. She began her career in Community Hospital's ICU about 29 years ago.

"I've always wanted to be a nurse," she said. "Ever since elementary school."

She was meant to work in an ICU, she said.