WATCH NOW: Wednesday storms cause power outages, tree damage

Thunderstorms with gusty winds caused power outages and downed tree branches throughout Northwest Indiana on Wednesday night.

As of 7:30 p.m., a total of 2,694 outages were reported by NIPSCO customers, with the largest outages including Hammond with 1,574, Cedar Lake with 146, Highland with 116 and Portage with 71. Power is expected to be restored Wednesday night, with times varying based on location.

There will be more rain and storms to come overnight Wednesday, but they are not expected to be severe, said Times Media Co. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Gusty winds of up to 60 mph caused some down tree branches in south Lake County communities like Schererville and Lowell. Funnel clouds were spotted in Dupage and Cook counties in Illinois, but no such reports were made in Indiana on Wednesday night.

Indiana State Police at the Lowell Post said that a civilian did make a report of that they believed there was a tornado in Lowell near the Interstate 65 mile marker 240 near Route 2, causing police to investigate. However, police found no evidence of a tornado or any damage in the area to indicate a significant weather event. Holiner said it was likely straight line winds.

A hazardous weather outlook affecting all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County was issued Wednesday afternoon, warning of strong storms developing in the evening, with the possibility of tornadoes forming. Large waves and onshore winds also created dangerous rip currents, causing a high swim risk for Lake Michigan.

Thursday will bring thunderstorms in the morning through the afternoon, with scattered storms in the evening.

