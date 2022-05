WATCH NOW: Wednesday storms to bring limited tornado risk, possible damaging winds

Thunderstorms could bring a limited tornado risk and gusty winds Wednesday night.

The storms will span from late Wednesday afternoon to night, and there will be more rain and storms to come Thursday, said Times Media Co. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

A hazardous weather outlook affecting all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County was issued Wednesday afternoon, warning of strong storms developing in the evening.

"A few brief tornadoes will be possible through 8 p.m.," the NWS said.

Gusty winds up to 60 mph could also cause some damages and possible power outages.

Large waves and onshore winds will also create dangerous rip currents, causing a high swim risk for Lake Michigan.

Thursday will bring similar weather with thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and scattered storms in the evening.

