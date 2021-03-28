WATCH NOW: Whiting plans for return to normalcy

"We'll be opening on a limited basis with time ticketing systems so that we can control the number of people that are coming into the museum and keep it a safe, clean environment," Anaszewicz said.

When it does reopen, visitors will notice the entrance fee that had been $12 for adults and children has been lowered to $10.

"We thought a price reduction was appropriate because we've been closed for so long and in some ways we have to reintroduce ourselves," Spebar said.

Starting this month, the hall will also welcome seniors who reside in the 46394 zip code to visit the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays to socialize and check out the exhibits.

Spebar said there was no current meeting place of seniors in the community.

Along with reopening the Mascot Hall of Fame, Spebar also wants to see the city's lakefront become more accessible.

The lakefront has been open for limited hours so people can visit during the daytime, but Spebar said it usually closes around 7 p.m.

He said a meeting would soon be held to determine lakefront hours in the future.