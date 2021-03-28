WATCH NOW: Whiting plans for return to normalcy

WHITING — With last year in the rearview mirror, city officials are hopeful for a return to normalcy.
"We're looking forward to a much brighter 2021 than 2020," Mayor Steve Spebar said.
One positive sign is that the Mascot Hall of Fame is targeting early April for when it will reopen its doors to the public.
The interactive children's museum that had its grand opening at 1851 Front St. in April 2019 had to close its doors on March 13, 2020, when the pandemic hit.
But creative thinking has helped the museum maintain a presence and continue with the momentum it had just started to build when it had to take a pause.
"We instantly had to switch our focus, how do we stay relevant in the museum world, and we switched our focus simply to doing a lot of virtual programming for children," said Karen Anaszewicz, acting director for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Tiny Mascot Storytime, which features guest speakers reading to children, is an example of just one of the virtual programs that can be found at mascothalloffame.com.
"We're trying to take everything that we used to do inside the museum and offer it on social media and our website," Anaszewicz said.
Since closing last March, the hall has been accessible only by appointment to access its gift shop and Build-A-Bear Workshop.
"We'll be opening on a limited basis with time ticketing systems so that we can control the number of people that are coming into the museum and keep it a safe, clean environment," Anaszewicz said.
When it does reopen, visitors will notice the entrance fee that had been $12 for adults and children has been lowered to $10.
"We thought a price reduction was appropriate because we've been closed for so long and in some ways we have to reintroduce ourselves," Spebar said.
Starting this month, the hall will also welcome seniors who reside in the 46394 zip code to visit the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays to socialize and check out the exhibits.
Spebar said there was no current meeting place of seniors in the community.
Along with reopening the Mascot Hall of Fame, Spebar also wants to see the city's lakefront become more accessible.
The lakefront has been open for limited hours so people can visit during the daytime, but Spebar said it usually closes around 7 p.m.
He said a meeting would soon be held to determine lakefront hours in the future.
"As we get to spring and summer, we want people to be able to enjoy the lakefront as long as health regulations permit," Spebar said.
The pandemic caused the cancellation last year of all Summer with the Symphony concerts in Whiting Lakefront Park that feature the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra & Chorus, but Spebar is hopeful one can be held on Labor Day, depending on what health regulations are in place.
A decision on if the WhoaZone will float or sink this year is expected in the coming months.
The popular attraction that features a floating water park opened at Whihala Beach in 2017 but was also a victim of the pandemic in 2020.
Whiting Events Director Mark Harbin said the permitting process for the WhoaZone has already begun and he figures a decision will be made in May regarding if it will go forward.
Spebar said another goal for 2021 is "to see 119th Street bustling again."
Spebar said the city has been fortunate that only two downtown businesses, a restaurant and a coffee shop, closed due to the pandemic.
He said a new business has already moved into the former coffee shop and the city is working on a replacement at the other location.
"The businesses have been surviving," Spebar said. "I'm not saying they're doing great, but they have been surviving, basically with carryout and limited capacity. So all the credit in the world to the shopkeepers and the business owners for being creative and making it through this tough time."
The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce has been doing its part to promote its member businesses throughout the pandemic.
Nancy Stolman, president of the chamber's board of directors, said a radio show conducted on WJOB-AM 1230 the first Friday of each month allows merchants to highlight their businesses and events.
The free, monthly Write Stuff newspaper that the chamber now designs in-house also features local stores in its articles.
"We expanded into North Hammond, so it reaches about 8,500 homes and businesses," Stolman said.
Spebar said the plan is to do as many smaller events as possible this year to bring people to downtown 119th St., but that larger events such as the Fourth of July Parade and Pierogi Fest "are still up in the air."
"We'd love to be able to hold them, but we just don't know yet because we don't know what the health situation/regulations will be," Spebar said.
Harbin said some larger events have been held at Whiting Lakefront Park in the past but he believes the downtown business district has felt the greatest impact of the pandemic.
"So any events would be focused around that area to bring people downtown to the retail businesses and shops and restaurants, " Harbin said.
Although the city's Easter Egg Hunt and parade have already been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stolman is confident other events will be held as planned with vaccines becoming more available.
"We are planning full steam ahead for the monthly events to bring people to our downtown business district," Stolman said.