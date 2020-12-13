WATCH NOW: Winfield family aims to 'blow' away hunger with Christmas display

WINFIELD — Since he was a teenager, Rusty Fosnaugh has helped his dad, Russ, decorate for Christmas.

This isn't your average Clark Griswold display.

For the past six years, Rusty has been in charge of displaying a vast collection of blow molds passed down from his father, and this year, he added an extra dose of Christmas spirit — giving back to those in need.

In addition to the Fosnaughs' display of about 156 nostalgic blow molds, the family also decided to collect donations for Buddy Bags, a program that provides hundreds of South Lake County students with meals and snacks for the weekend.

"I don't like to show off, but it's so much work and so much time, you want people to drive by and see," Rusty said. "What better way to do something special, especially when 2020's so horrible, (than to) start a food drive for the needy and help people out that really need it. I'm very thankful for a good job and good family. So I always try to help out and do stuff for others."

The display began 30 years ago when Russ lived in Dolton.