WATCH NOW: Winfield family aims to 'blow' away hunger with Christmas display

WINFIELD — Since he was a teenager, Rusty Fosnaugh has helped his dad, Russ, decorate for Christmas.
This isn't your average Clark Griswold display.
For the past six years, Rusty has been in charge of displaying a vast collection of blow molds passed down from his father, and this year, he added an extra dose of Christmas spirit — giving back to those in need.
In addition to the Fosnaughs' display of about 156 nostalgic blow molds, the family also decided to collect donations for Buddy Bags, a program that provides hundreds of South Lake County students with meals and snacks for the weekend.
"I don't like to show off, but it's so much work and so much time, you want people to drive by and see," Rusty said. "What better way to do something special, especially when 2020's so horrible, (than to) start a food drive for the needy and help people out that really need it. I'm very thankful for a good job and good family. So I always try to help out and do stuff for others."
The display began 30 years ago when Russ lived in Dolton.
"I did some there, and it just kept collecting and it just got out of hand. You know?" Russ said. "Then I did it for 25 years in Dyer, with (Rusty's) help, and then he took it over. But I helped him put it up, though. It gives me something to do, too, because I'm retired."
Admittedly, Russ misses seeing the dozens of blow molds carefully displayed in front of his home; he used to count the space between each one with a tape measure.
"It makes me misty-eyed to see that I ain't doing it no more, but you know — it was good he's taken it over, and then he'll pass it on to Blake and Luke (Rusty's sons) then too," Russ said.
Russ said he couldn't have sold the massive collection, and he's glad Rusty has kept up with the tradition.
The first blow mold Russ and his wife, Kathy, acquired was a little mouse, which now proudly stands at the front of the pack. Russ estimates the blow mold is at least 50 years old.
The little mouse, along with 70 to 80 other pieces, now decorate Rusty's front lawn. The display, which also includes lit-up arches synced with music, takes about 50 hours to set up over the course of a few days.
It's a big undertaking, Rusty admits, adding he has blown fuses and started a garage fire with the display that sprawls across his yard, and small portions of his neighbor's yards.
Neither flames nor blown fuses will occur this year, as Rusty changed all of the bulbs this year to LED, which is easier on the bill and doesn't use as much electricity.
Preserving tradition
Rusty's love for the old-school decorations has snowballed just like his dad's did years ago.
"It just became a good habit. It's the finding the deals and the hunt of it — that's what really gets me going," Rusty said.
Russ noted the festive fixtures are rare to come by these days, as the main manufacturers that make blow molds have closed their doors. Over the summer, Rusty found a treasure for which he had long been searching: Santa in his sleigh being guided by reindeer.
The find, now atop his roof, was "pretty pricey," but too good of a gem to pass up, Rusty said.
There is a method to his madness, as Rusty aims to use patterns in his design, "I go for a technique like candle, candy cane, lantern," adding this year's display is more extreme than in previous years.
To ensure the molds don't blow away in the event of a storm, and to prevent theft, Rusty secures each one with conduit and zip ties.
To catch a glimpse of the massive display, drive by the Fosnaugh home from 4-10:30 p.m. at 9054 E. 124th Court in Winfield. The food drive runs through Dec. 25, and Rusty predicts the lights will stay up until at least Christmas.
