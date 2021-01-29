WATCH NOW: Work progressing on Crown Point City Hall, old Civic Center

Benson's office used to be located at the entryway of the department, offering little space for residents to conduct business.

Now, Benson's office has been relocated — but is still near the front of the building — creating more space for residents and staff.

"Now with everything gone, and the need for physical distancing and social distancing, the mayor's idea was to open this up," Benson said. "We'll have room for probably three registers, and we'll have plenty of space to distance people so they're not standing out in the cold."

The office's walk-up window, which Benson said has been a "godsend" during the pandemic, will be dropped down to sidewalk level to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There also will be lowered counter space for wheelchair users, Benson said.

Repurposing space

Crews also have begun work on the old Crown Point Civic Center, which is across the street from City Hall.

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the exterior of the building is set to get a face-lift, with old garage doors being transformed into windows.