WATCH NOW: Work progressing on Crown Point City Hall, old Civic Center

CROWN POINT — Within two months, residents will be able to visit a new-and-improved clerk-treasurer's office and building department.
In November, Crown Point Mayor David Uran announced work would begin soon on three city-owned buildings, including Crown Point City Hall, the old Civic Center and Crown Point Fire & Rescue.
Renovations at City Hall and the old Crown Point Civic Center began before the start of the new year, prompting the clerk's office and building department to temporarily relocate while work is underway. Work at the fire department has yet to begin because the city is waiting on materials, Uran said.
Once work is complete, Crown Point residents can expect an expanded clerk's office, which will take up the footprint of City Hall's first floor, Uran told The Times during a recent building tour.
"Giving the clerk-treasurer the entire bottom floor, it will make the operations that they currently have in here more efficient, better spacing, better working conditions and better interaction between the residents and businesses, who actually still walk in here," Uran said.
The work is expected to cost $207,615, according to a previous Times report. The project is being funded through dollars the city received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Uran said.
Uran added the building renovations likely will be complete by the end of March, with work on installing an elevator at City Hall to begin over the summer.
A new layout
Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson said the city's three bookkeepers, as well as the payroll clerk, will occupy what used to be the building department on the south side of City Hall.
Three billing clerks and a new office for Chief Deputy Clerk Bette Babjak, which will include "a lot of windows" to see the front counter, will be located toward the middle of the expanded office, Benson said.
"What this has allowed us to do is just spread out, so that we have room," Benson said of the renovations. "Before with the clerk's office, I mean every turn we're bumping into each other."
The front office will have room for four staff members, with the ability to accommodate two additional employees in the future, if needed, Benson said.
Benson's office used to be located at the entryway of the department, offering little space for residents to conduct business.
Now, Benson's office has been relocated — but is still near the front of the building — creating more space for residents and staff.
"Now with everything gone, and the need for physical distancing and social distancing, the mayor's idea was to open this up," Benson said. "We'll have room for probably three registers, and we'll have plenty of space to distance people so they're not standing out in the cold."
The office's walk-up window, which Benson said has been a "godsend" during the pandemic, will be dropped down to sidewalk level to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
There also will be lowered counter space for wheelchair users, Benson said.
Repurposing space
Crews also have begun work on the old Crown Point Civic Center, which is across the street from City Hall.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the exterior of the building is set to get a face-lift, with old garage doors being transformed into windows.
Previously, the building department didn't have a lobby area or a location to review permits, and only had three offices, Falkowski said.
Now, the department will have an open lobby; a conference room; a plan review station to go over blueprints; offices for the building commissioner and head building inspector; and cubicles for additional inspectors, Falkowski said.
Upgrades to the building are set to cost $302,686.90, to be funded through CARES Act funds. The project is on budget and set to be complete by the end of March.
Crown Point Emergency Management was located where the building department is moving in, but the city repurposed a building along Anderson Street, where EMA is now located, Falkowski said.
"There was more space over there. So they were able to put all their vehicles inside. They have training space, meeting rooms, just a better utilization of space," Falkowski said.
For the past 13 years, the city has repurposed and reinvested properties it owns to house departments in city-owned buildings versus in off-site locations, Uran said.
He the city's long-term plans include looking at a new City Hall, previously estimated to cost $11 million to $12 million, however, plans for that project are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If the city looked to repurpose and put these on the market for the private side, obviously, the community will get that benefit back because the appraisal and value of these buildings will go way up," Uran said.