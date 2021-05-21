WATCH NOW: YMCA unveils 'transformational,' $45M destination facility at former Woodmar Mall site in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Crossroads YMCA is set to build a $45 million destination YMCA at the former site of the Woodmar Mall/Carson Pirie Scott next to the Hammond Sportsplex.

The project, announced Friday, is in partnership with the city of Hammond, as well as the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, and is set to more than triple the size of Hammond's current YMCA facility.

"This is going to be transformational, what we're talking about. This was a dead spot when I took over as mayor. It was a dying mall," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said, standing at the future site of the YMCA.

"Nobody in Hammond had confidence, and I'll be honest with you, I didn't even have confidence sometimes. And this is it. This is going to put us over the top."

Crossroads YMCA expects the new facility will serve up to 50,000 people in north Lake County and anticipates it will open in 2024, said CEO Jay Buckmaster.

The new YMCA will feature three pools, including an outdoor pool which will feature lap lanes, zero-depth beach entry and features for kids and families, Buckmaster said.

There will be two pools inside of the facility, which also will have three gyms and an indoor track, Buckmaster said.