WATCH NOW: Young chef honored for touching many lives

“The staff looked for opportunities to spend time with him, he affected them so deeply,” Melczek continued.

Ben had been living with his uncle and grandmother since his father, Mike Watkins Jr., killed his mother, Leila Edwards, in an act of domestic violence.

Attorney Trent McCain, who represented the family, described Ben as “one of the most remarkable human beings I ever met. He lost his parents on a Saturday and went back to school the following Monday.”

Ben attended Discovery Charter School in Porter with two of McCain’s children.

“He was never, ever down,” McCain said. “He suffered more than anyone should suffer in 14 years.”

Even after his condition worsened, Ben’s demeanor did not change, the attorney said. “Ben was still positive and he continued to attend school as long as he could,” McCain said. “Eventually his condition became too painful, but he was positive to the very end.”

Ben was known for his courteous manner while working at Ben's Bodacious BBQ and Delicatessen, where his cinnamon rolls were a big hit, McCain said.