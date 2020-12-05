 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Young chef honored for touching many lives
breaking topical featured top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Young chef honored for touching many lives

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — While many knew Ben Watkins as a budding master in the kitchen, Bishop Dale J. Melczek said there was much more to this young man.

Celebrating Ben’s funeral Mass Saturday from St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Melczek said the boy “touched so deeply so many people in 14 years. He touched the hearts and minds of schoolmates, classmates, food enthusiasts, doctors, nurses and others.”

Described as “the kid who could just light up a room,” Ben, 14, died Nov. 16 from a rare form of cancer.

Ben, who worked at Ben's Bodacious BBQ and Delicatessen in Gary’s Miller area, was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma. The rare condition caused aggressive tumors to afflict his spine, shoulder and lung.

Ben was diagnosed with the disease shortly after his 13th birthday. Perhaps only six people in the world suffer from this condition, doctors told his family.

WATCH NOW: Local 'MasterChef Junior' teen who lost parents to murder-suicide dies: 'Ben suffered more than his share in his 14 years on this earth'

After the tumor was removed, Ben underwent six months of chemotherapy. His struggle made national news.

“There is so much more to Ben’s life,” said Melczek, celebrating Mass in the church where Ben was baptized. The retired bishop cited the impact Ben had made on hospital chaplains, as he requested Bible classes daily.

“The staff looked for opportunities to spend time with him, he affected them so deeply,” Melczek continued.

Ben had been living with his uncle and grandmother since his father, Mike Watkins Jr., killed his mother, Leila Edwards, in an act of domestic violence.

Attorney Trent McCain, who represented the family, described Ben as “one of the most remarkable human beings I ever met. He lost his parents on a Saturday and went back to school the following Monday.”

Ben attended Discovery Charter School in Porter with two of McCain’s children.

“He was never, ever down,” McCain said. “He suffered more than anyone should suffer in 14 years.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Even after his condition worsened, Ben’s demeanor did not change, the attorney said. “Ben was still positive and he continued to attend school as long as he could,” McCain said. “Eventually his condition became too painful, but he was positive to the very end.”

Ben was known for his courteous manner while working at Ben's Bodacious BBQ and Delicatessen, where his cinnamon rolls were a big hit, McCain said.

Gordon Ramsay donates $50k to NWI boy battling cancer

In 2018, at age 11, Ben appeared on season 6 of the "MasterChef Junior" culinary contest on Fox hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay donated $50,000 last year to help pay his medical bills. The family has set up a GoFundMe page, titled #Love4Ben Memorial Fund.

When Ben’s physical condition was announced, cast members, including co-hosts Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez, created a video to cheer him up.

“This hug is for you,” Sánchez said in the video.

A fan favorite on “MasterChef Junior,” Ben became known for his fruit tarts and milkshakes. Although he did not make it past episode 5 of season 6, Ben commented, “It’s awesome to make it this far.”

The young man’s signature dish was chocolate cake with a simple mango syrup. Ben said the recipe reflected his personality “because I’m sweet and I really like all the different flavors.”

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, speaking at the Mass, said it’s easy to feel grief, sorrow, anger and confusion after a death. He encouraged Ben’s family and friends to “find strength in knowing the impact he had on all of us. … He chartered our course.”

Away from the kitchen, Ben excelled in math and science and through his sense of humor and generosity. At age 8 he visited the Dominican Republic, where he shared food with the needy.

Melczek recalled that after Ben went on a ventilator Nov. 1, the last words he heard were “Jesus loves you.”

The bishop concluded, “I’m sure Ben would want us to know that — that Jesus loves each one of us.”

Slideshow: Famous Hoosiers throughout the years

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts