Watchdog group: HUD, other agencies failed families, children exposed to lead

In 1985, the Indiana State Department of Health found lead contamination in the area surrounding the USS Lead facility, which was 0.11 miles south of the nearest residence, the OIG report states.

The same year, EPA performed testing that found higher levels of lead in the area surrounding the complex, compared to other areas near East Chicago. These findings resulted in government records of lead exposure in the West Calumet community, to which WCHC belonged, the report states.

Also, between 2005 and 2015, a child living in the West Calumet Housing Complex had nearly a three times greater chance of having elevated blood lead levels than children living in other areas of East Chicago, the federal watchdog's report found.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began investigating the site in the 1980s, but cleanup did not begin in earnest until summer 2016, when Mayor Anthony Copeland sent letters to more than 300 families at the West Calumet Housing Complex telling them they had to relocate.

The EPA began sampling soil for lead and arsenic at the USS Lead site in 1985. In 2002, once USS Lead’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, the EPA proposed the site for placement on the Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.

The site wasn’t listed for cleanup until 2009.