Watchdog group: HUD, other agencies failed families, children exposed to lead

EAST CHICAGO — A federal watchdog says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and other agencies missed "multiple opportunities" to safeguard residents from lead and arsenic contamination at the West Calumet Housing Complex.
The complex was built in the early 1970s on top of a demolished former Anaconda lead factory site at East 151st Street and McCook Avenue. Decades later, EPA discovered lead concentrations of up to 237 times the agency's allowable limit for residential use in the soil at the complex.
The report, issued Wednesday by HUD's Office of Inspector General, said as a result of inaction, residents continued living in unsafe conditions for decades, and inadequate oversight led to the lead poisoning of children there.
HUD would have become aware of lead contamination at the complex sooner if HUD and the city of East Chicago had properly conducted environmental reviews or if better communication among federal, state and city authorities had occurred.
Despite the warning signs, several HUD officials stated that they did not become aware of WCHC’s lead exposure until 2016, the OIG said.
According to the OIG report, it's likely HUD may be aware of other situations like the West Calumet Housing Complex due to HUD's approach in identifying contaminated sites.
In 1985, the Indiana State Department of Health found lead contamination in the area surrounding the USS Lead facility, which was 0.11 miles south of the nearest residence, the OIG report states.
The same year, EPA performed testing that found higher levels of lead in the area surrounding the complex, compared to other areas near East Chicago. These findings resulted in government records of lead exposure in the West Calumet community, to which WCHC belonged, the report states.
Also, between 2005 and 2015, a child living in the West Calumet Housing Complex had nearly a three times greater chance of having elevated blood lead levels than children living in other areas of East Chicago, the federal watchdog's report found.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began investigating the site in the 1980s, but cleanup did not begin in earnest until summer 2016, when Mayor Anthony Copeland sent letters to more than 300 families at the West Calumet Housing Complex telling them they had to relocate.
The EPA began sampling soil for lead and arsenic at the USS Lead site in 1985. In 2002, once USS Lead’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, the EPA proposed the site for placement on the Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.
The site wasn’t listed for cleanup until 2009.
The West Calumet complex was built more than 40 years ago, when the dangers of lead and arsenic were not as well known, but since that time research on exposure in children has greatly advanced.
HUD's National Environmental Policy Act, which requires all properties under HUD programs to be free of hazardous materials, went into effect in 1969. A year later, the East Chicago Housing Authority, HUD and East Chicago Development Corp. signed a contract for the West Calumet project.
The OIG recommended that HUD needs to take more action and develop a strategy to identify and mitigate those situations.
HUD has partnered with and relied on the EPA to identify contaminated HUD-funded properties and develop a mitigation strategy for those properties, the OIG report states.
In 2016, EPA provided HUD a list of HUD-funded properties on or near contaminated sites, and have updated the list since then.
"While HUD has taken steps to improve communication with EPA, it can do more with the information it receives to understand how contaminated sites might impact HUD-funded properties," the OIG report states. "As a result of HUD’s approach to identifying contaminated sites, residents of those contaminated properties might experience prolonged exposure to potential contaminants.
"HUD may be unaware of other situations like WCHC. Therefore, HUD needs to take more action and develop a strategy to identify and mitigate those situations."
The OIG report lays out USS Lead facility was located south of the future housing complex and operated as a copper smelter plant from 1906 to 1920. In 1920, the facility became a lead refinery and remained so until about 1972, when it was converted to a secondary smelter. The waste materials produced by USS Lead included dust containing lead, which was found downwind of the plant. As a result of operations of the facilities, the site’s soil was contaminated with lead.
