Watchdog report: HUD, other agencies failed families, children exposed to lead

"The best path forward is to ensure that residents are engaged as decisions about their health and the future of their community are made, and this starts with HUD working with other agencies to proactively identify health impacts. The lessons the federal government needs to learn must be centered on the human impact of their actions. Rushed relocations like we saw in East Chicago only compound the harm," Coffey said.

The complex in East Chicago was built in the early 1970s on top of a demolished former Anaconda lead factory site at East 151st Street and McCook Avenue. It is now part of the EPA's USS Lead Superfund site.

Despite several warning signs since the EPA began investigating contaminants at the site in 1985, several HUD officials interviewed for the report said they did not become aware of lead exposure there until 2016, the OIG said.

That was the same year EPA announced they had discovered lead concentrations of up to 237 times the agency's allowable limit for residential use in the soil there. The discovery set off a whirlwind of outrage at the complex, where families — in some cases, multiple generations — first learned they were living on toxic soil.