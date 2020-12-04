Water safety organization to offer e-learning courses to area schools

People will remember 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year also has brought another major health crisis: a record high in drowning deaths in Lake Michigan.
That's why the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a local water safety nonprofit, is rolling out an e-learning program.
Each year, Executive Director Dave Benjamin routinely visits schools in the Great Lakes region to give water safety presentations. He intended to train first responders and teachers to present in his place, but that plan was struck down once schools transitioned to online learning.
“Because we cannot go into schools anymore, we’re trying to find an effective way we can get this message out until we’re able to return,” Benjamin said.
The sharp increase in Lake Michigan drowning deaths was too important an issue to take a break from water safety education, even amid the ongoing pandemic, he said.
Lake Michigan has seen its highest number of drownings this year since the GLSRP began tracking statistics in 2010, the organization reported.
"Lake Michigan tends to be the deadliest of the Great Lakes because of its high population density along the lakefront, it’s a popular tourist destination, and because there’s a huge lack of lifeguards and public education," Benjamin said.
Of the 110 total fatal drownings at the Great Lakes in 2020, 57 were at Lake Michigan. The conditions of three people in near-fatal drownings at Lake Michigan were still unknown, GLSRP reported.
This makes Lake Michigan the deadliest of the Great Lakes this year by far. Lake Ontario trails behind it, with 21 drownings and one unknown condition.
“There’s a huge lack of lifeguards and public education,” Benjamin said. “While there have been great accomplishments for water safety over the years, the pandemic has greatly impacted water safety funding and outreach for water safety initiatives.”
In years past, Benjamin has given routinely delivered water safety presentations at schools in the Great Lakes region. He estimates he has given more than 800 presentations in seven of the Great Lakes states since June 2011. Many of them were in Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Michigan.
Given the move to e-learning, revenue from speaker fees, one of the GLSRP’s main funding sources, is down this year, Benjamin said. The organization is largely unfunded and operates on a mostly volunteer basis.
However, Benjamin said providing e-learning water safety courses will “exponentially” increase the nonprofit’s reach. He hopes to get schools in all eight Great Lakes states to adopt the curriculum.
Courses will be divided into seven different sections, each of which will have its own video. They’ll have a mix of original animation, illustrations and footage of real beach rescues, Benjamin said.
The e-learning curriculum will be taught in the following segments:
- The scope of drowning, or the big picture of drowning statistics.
- The signs of drowning, which will focus on how to identify a person in trouble.
- Drowning survival strategies, or the three steps Benjamin commonly teaches during his in-person training sessions: “flip, float and follow.” Similar to the more widely known “stop, drop and roll” fire safety technique, distressed swimmers should flip on their back, float to keep their head above water and follow the safest path to safety.
- Great Lakes dangerous currents, which explains the intricacies of different types of currents; how, where and why they form; and how to survive them.
- Basic beach safety, basics steps and knowledge people should know before going to the beach.
- Basic water rescue, understanding that water rescues are dangerous and can put would-be rescuers at risk of becoming a drowning victim themselves. Benjamin said it’s important that people remember to use a flotation device if one is available, especially if they’re not trained in water rescue.
- Basic water resuscitation, encouraging people to enroll in lifesaving first aid and CPR training from accredited agencies.
There is also a proposal for lesson plans to help better familiarize instructors with the course material, Benjamin said. Students likely will take preliminary and closing tests, as well.
The GLSRP will launch online curriculum in spring 2021.
Courses are funded by a $20,000 grant from the Zac Foundation and a $1,000 grant from the Matthew Kocher Foundation, two water safety organizations. Benjamin said the Kocher Foundation also has provided much time and personal resources to his organization in the past.
Other funding comes from personal donations. The organization will use donations it received on Giving Tuesday for the courses. The event is traditionally the GLSRP’s biggest annual fundraiser, but it fell short this year, Benjamin said.
However, donations still are being accepted and will be through the end of the month.
Benjamin encouraged anyone interested in donating to do so through the GLSRP’s Facebook page, as 100% of what’s given will go directly to the organization.
Any schools interested in GLSRP's e-learning curriculum can contact Benjamin at 708-903-0166 or dave.benjamin@glsrp.org.
