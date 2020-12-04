Water safety organization to offer e-learning courses to area schools

Of the 110 total fatal drownings at the Great Lakes in 2020, 57 were at Lake Michigan. The conditions of three people in near-fatal drownings at Lake Michigan were still unknown, GLSRP reported.

This makes Lake Michigan the deadliest of the Great Lakes this year by far. Lake Ontario trails behind it, with 21 drownings and one unknown condition.

“There’s a huge lack of lifeguards and public education,” Benjamin said. “While there have been great accomplishments for water safety over the years, the pandemic has greatly impacted water safety funding and outreach for water safety initiatives.”

In years past, Benjamin has given routinely delivered water safety presentations at schools in the Great Lakes region. He estimates he has given more than 800 presentations in seven of the Great Lakes states since June 2011. Many of them were in Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Michigan.

Given the move to e-learning, revenue from speaker fees, one of the GLSRP’s main funding sources, is down this year, Benjamin said. The organization is largely unfunded and operates on a mostly volunteer basis.