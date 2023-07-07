Water makes up most of the Earth's surface and most of the human body, but it often gets overlooked.

Calumet City Water Department Superintendent Jerry Surufka thinks about H2O every day.

He's set to discuss "How Important is Water to You?" at at a Calumet City Historical Society meeting this weekend.

Surufka will give a free talk at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center at 760 Wentworth Ave.

"Do you ever stop to think about the water you use every day? And how vital is it to every aspect of our existence?" the Calumet City Historical Society said in a news release. Surufka will be "very happy to discuss this utmost essential substance of our survival as well as how the Calumet City Water Department works to keep us well supplied with a clean and healthy source at our fingertips."

Among his topics: bottled versus tap water and the test and safety of the city's water.

A general membership meeting will begin at 2 p.m.; refreshments will be served.

The Calumet City Historical Society Center, which features exhibits about local churches, landmarks and other Calumet City history, is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. the second Sunday of the month.

For more information, email calcityhistory@aol.com, call 708-832-9390 or visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.