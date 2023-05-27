Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MERRILLVILLE — Attendance was low Friday for the opening of Deep River Waterpark, and that wasn't necessarily a bad thing as far as park officials are concerned.

Having only 50 to 100 people come through the gates by noon allowed new employees to get into the swing of things, said Katie Hill, the guest services team leader.

A lifeguard shortage last year forced the park to reduce hours, General Manager Chris Nawracaj said. It only had staffing to open the park, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, five days a week.

This year he was able to hire 161 water-safety employees for the start of this season, and some of that crew reported for duty Friday.

He wants to increase that number to more than 200 by the end of June, hoping to recruit guards after a lifesaving training class scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. June 2 at Hobart High School.

Waterpark supervisors began looking for lifeguards for the 2023 season shortly after the park closed last year.

The planning paid off, Nawracaj said: “We got a lot of kids from a lot of schools. Our focus this year was to get things back to normal and operate seven days a week."

Things were back to normal for a Chesterton family, despite temperatures in the low 60s.

“We never miss opening day,” Erica Lynch said.

Deep River Waterpark is synonymous with the start of the summer season for Lynch, her son, Bradley, 9, and her mother, Deb Hehr of Hammond.

The family arrived early to enjoy the water slides, wading pool and lazy river.

Similarly, Annie Cronin of Valparaiso said she wanted to use the park and her season pass as much as possible.

Cronin rubbed sunscreen on her five children, ages 1 to 10, while the family was still in the parking lot.

“I have to put on the sunscreen in the parking lot because once I go inside, they will all scatter. Bring on summer,” she said.

Deep River Waterpark is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through the Memorial Day weekend.

It will then be open June 2, 3 and 4 and goes to seven days a week June 9 through Aug. 13.

After Aug. 13, the park will be open weekends only through and including Labor Day.

Regular admission is $39.95 weekdays, $41.95 weekends.

For more information, go to deepriverwaterpark.com