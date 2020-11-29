Waves as high as 22 feet to flood Lake Michigan lakeshore, close roads

Waves as high as 22 feet are expected to cause flooding and erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service's Chicago office warned of large waves between 13 feet high and 17 feet high in Lake and Porter counties between midnight Sunday and noon Tuesday.

The worst of it is expected to take place Monday and Monday evening.

In LaPorte County and Berrien County in southwest Michigan, waves could reach as high as 22 feet between Monday morning and Monday night with most waves reaching 14 feet to 18 feet before subsiding to 8 feet to 10 feet by midday Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned of lakeshore flooding, significant erosion and gusts near 40 mph.

"The large waves combined with high lake levels will exacerbate beach and shoreline erosion. Additionally, a one-foot increase in the water levels is possible along river mouths, canals and ports along Lake Michigan," the National Weather Service said in a lakeshore hazard message. "Low-lying property including parking lots, parks, paths, lawns, and structures along the immediate lakeshore will likely be inundated. Numerous road closures are possible. This includes East Lake Front Drive in the Beverly Shores area. Stay dry when waves are high."