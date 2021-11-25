We Are Lansing gathers community for its first Thanksgiving dinner

Turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, cabbage, dressing, cornbread, peach cobbler and other desserts were piled on plates, courtesy of Trenae Gourmet, a local catering business.

Gary and Deborah Thompson, of Lansing, learned of the dinner through church.

"It's wonderful," Gary Thompson said. "It shows they really care and are willing to help and do something about it."

"The best part of Thanksgiving is giving," Deborah Thompson added.

Sanchez's mother, Veronica Sanchez-Shavers, was side-by-side with her son, doling out holiday staples.

"I think its awesome," Sanchez-Shavers said. "He's made me proud. I knew early on that he had a heart of gold."

Sanchez-Shavers, a social worker, said she has watched the group grow and has seen her son's tenacity and dedication to We Are Lansing.