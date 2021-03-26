We Are the Village to raise money for autism awareness with a 5K

A 5K walk at Marquette Park in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will raise awareness and funds for autism.

We Are The Village Inc., a daycare and early learning facility that caters to students with special needs at 4030 W. Fifth Ave. inside the Gary Middle College, will host the walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at the lakefront park at 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month. Organizer Jaunesia Davis wanted to honor her son who is autistic.

"We Are The Village Inc. is dedicated to providing parents of autistic children and other special needs with information and resources," Davis said. "When my son was in his formative years, there were few programs that catered to his needs, so I depended heavily on my village to provide support and encouragement. Now that he is thriving and doing well, I wanted to offer the same opportunities and resources to families in my community."

The event costs $25 and includes a T-shirt. It's free for youths who have been diagnosed with autism or other developmental disabilities.

Businesses and other organizations are encouraged to form walk teams to participate as a group.