Weather service warns of dangerous conditions at local beaches
high waves along the lakefront in nwi FILEE

High waves batter Whiting’s Whihala Beach during a storm in 2020. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

The National Weather Service is urging swimmers to stay out of the water off Northwest Indiana’s beaches through at least Friday as high waves and strong currents are expected to persist.

The beach hazard statement was issued early Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, along with lakefront counties in Illinois and Michigan.

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

The NWS said “swimming conditions will be life threatening,” with waves as high as 4 to 7 feet expected along with strong rip and structural currents that can quickly pull swimmers into deeper water. Beachgoers are also urged to stay off piers, which could be swamped by large waves.

The warning comes shortly after thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday and Thursday mornings, bringing strong winds and sometimes heavy rains. The NWS said scattered thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon and evening.

The front has also brought slightly cooler temperatures to the Region, with highs forecast in the 70s through Monday.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

