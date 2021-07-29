Weather service warns of dangerous conditions at local beaches

High waves batter Whiting’s Whihala Beach during a storm in 2020.
John Luke, file, The Times
The National Weather Service is urging swimmers to stay out of the water off Northwest Indiana’s beaches through at least Friday as high waves and strong currents are expected to persist.
The
beach hazard statement was issued early Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, along with lakefront counties in Illinois and Michigan.
Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.
The NWS said “swimming conditions will be life threatening,” with waves as high as 4 to 7 feet expected along with strong rip and structural currents that can quickly pull swimmers into deeper water. Beachgoers are also urged to stay off piers, which could be swamped by large waves.
The warning comes shortly after thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday and Thursday mornings, bringing strong winds and sometimes heavy rains. The NWS said scattered thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon and evening.
The front has also brought slightly cooler temperatures to the Region, with highs forecast in the 70s through Monday.
Gallery: The Times photos of the week
Helicopter Ball Drop
Hundreds of golf balls are dropped from a helicopter at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville for a Bishop Noll golf outing event. The closest balls to the flag won prizes.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Helicopter Ball Drop
Hundreds of golf balls were dropped from a helicopter at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville for a Bishop Noll golf outing event. Innsbrook employee Josh Kirksey measures to see which balls came closest to the flag.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Helicopter Ball Drop
Hundreds of golf balls are dropped from a helicopter at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville for a Bishop Noll golf outing event. Innnsbrook's Jim Formas, from left, Josh Kirksey, Bishop Noll President Paul Mullaney and Mary Ellen O'Neill measure and tally the closest balls to the flag.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Porter County Fair Prepare
Workers carry toy prizes to game stands Tuesday at the Porter County Fairgrounds.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Fair Prepare
Anna Pressel, of Morgan Township, Miss Porter County 2021, judges the 4-H Gift Wrapping competition Tuesday at the Porter County Fairgrounds.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Fair Prepare
Workers help to expand the spokes of the Giant Wheel ride in preparation for opening day of the Porter County Fair.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Fair Prepare
Workers put together the Giant Wheel ride Tuesday as they prepare for the opening day of the Porter County Fair.
John Luke, The Times
072121-spt-clark_3
MCL East’s Hayden Matulich rounds second base on a lead off triple in the fourth inning against the West All Starts during the MCL All Star Game in Whiting on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
072121-spt-clark_
The MCL All Star Game took place Tuesday in Whiting.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
072121-spt-clark_5
MCL East’s Jacob Ferry is safe at second as West’s DJ Butler get the throw on a steal in the second inning during the MCL All Star Game Tuesday in Whiting.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
072121-spt-clark_10
MCL East’s Donovan Noble awaits the throw from home on West’s Corey Graham’s steal attempt in the first inning during the MCL All Star game in Whiting's Oil City Stadium Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Beverly Shores School class Reunion
Betsy Fleek, center, of Michigan City, describes a blow-out in a sand dune as she leads a group of classmates from the former Beverly Shores School on a nature hike along the beach near Kemil.
John Luke, The Times
Beverly Shores School class Reunion
Gina Darnell of Chesterton looks at beach rocks with Alis Arbas of Mt. Pleasant, Wisc. Thursday during a reunion of former Beverly Shores School students.
John Luke The Times
Beverly Shores School class Reunion
Pat Piper, of Arlington, Va., talks with Betsy Fleek, of Michigan City, as they join classmates from the former Beverly Shores School for a nature hike along Kemil Beach with their former elementary school teacher.
John Luke, The Times
Beverly Shores School class Reunion
Classmates from the former Beverly Shores School met Thursday for a nature hike along Kemil Beach with their former fourth- and fifth-grade teacher.
John Luke, The Times
072321-nws-hypnotist_3
Chase Larsen of Fort Mill, SC counts fingers with Menucha Zamler of Monsey, NY. Both volunteers were given a suggestion by hypnotist Chuck Milligan that eliminated a number which threw off their counts of their own fingers at the Porter County Fair in Valparaiso, July 22, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Hypnotist
Hypnotist Chuck Milligan has Alex Minix, of Wheatfield, “clear the pool” as a lifeguard during Milligan’s hypnotism performance Thursday at the Porter County Fair in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Hypnotist
Volunteer Mara Melter, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, tries to kill what she thinks are cockroaches during the hypnotism act Thursday at the Park Place Pavillon at the Porter County Fair in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Hypnotist
Hypnotist Chuck Milligan works with his volunteers during a Thursday performance in the Park Place Pavillon at the Porter County Fair in Valparaiso. Milligan is performing two shows a day through July 31 at the fair.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Blessing of New Franciscan Health Michigan City
Sister M. Petra Nielsen and Bishop Robert McClory walk through new Franciscan Health Michigan City facility on Homer Street during a blessing and dedication Thursday.
John Luke, The Times
Blessing of New Franciscan Health Michigan City
Dean Mazzoni, president of Franciscan Health Michgan City, speaks Thursday during a blessing and dedication ceremony of the hospital's repurposed Homer Street campus.
John Luke, The Times
Blessing of New Franciscan Health Michigan City
Bishop Robert McClory sprinkles holy water during a blessing and dedication ceremony of Franciscan Health Michigan City's Homer Street campus.
John Luke, The Times
Blessing of New Franciscan Health Michigan City
Bishop Robert McClory chats with Sister Jean Marie Klein, chairwoman of the board at Franciscan Alliance, Thursday as he blesses the renovated Franciscan facility in downtown Michigan City.
John Luke, The Times
Ribbon cutting at the new Hammond Central High School
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. addresses the Hammond Central High School ribbon ceremony Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting at the new Hammond Central High School
Hammond officials cut the ribbon for the new Hammond Central High School Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting at the new Hammond Central High School
Entertainment is supplied for guests at the new Hammond Central High School Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting at the new Hammond Central High School
Guests tour the new Hammond Central High School Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show
Brunon Blaszak offers Mohina a snack Friday at the Porter County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show
Tasha jumps through a hoop for Brunon Blaszak Friday at the Porter County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show
The crowd admires Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show Friday at the Porter County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Brunon Blaszak's Royal Tiger Show
Brunon Blaszak coaxes Tasha to "smile for the camera" Friday at the Porter County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
072421-nws-pierogiparade_02
Dancers in Whiting's Pierogi Parade wave to visitors at the 119th and Atchison intersection on Friday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
072421-nws-pierogiparade_01
Participants in Whiting's Pierogi Fest Parade share a laugh while performing for attendees on Friday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
072421-nws-pierogiparade_04
The World Famous Pierogi Pups cruise in style during Whiting's Pierogi Fest Parade on Friday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
072421-nws-pierogiparade_05
A young parade participant gets attendees on their feet with a "Shout For Pierogi" sign during Whiting's Pierogi Fest on Friday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Buscia cooking show
Practicing "social distancing" the buscias use very long straws to sample their alcoholic drink Saturday at Pierogi Fest in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Buscia cooking show
Being ever so cautious, Buscia kisses are now handed out as stickers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Buscia cooking show
Jann Carl, left, receives her babushka from Lynn Duimich to become an honorary buscia. Carl is a host of the TV show "Small Town Big Deal."
John J. Watkins, The Times
Buscia cooking show
The buscias share their recipes at Pierogi Fest Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Best Pierogi Fest vendor
Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin, left, hands a decorated trophy off to Justina Haluch after I Love Grill & Lemonade earned the honor of best Pierogi Fest vendor Sunday in Whiting.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Pierogi Fest pierogi toss
The Pierogi Fest Buscias help form and monitor the lines Sunday for the annual pierogi toss contest in Whiting.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Pierogi Fest eating contest
Michael Lugo, of Lansing, wipes his face Sunday after coming out victorious in a tiebreaker against Joshua Urbanowski in the annual Pierogi Fest eating contest.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Pierogi Fest pierogi toss
Joseph Abenante, right, of Whiting, can't come up with the catch for a greased pierog as competitor Benny Wright, of Portage, looks on on Sunday during Pierogi Fest's pierogi toss competition in Whiting. Both competitors dropped their pierogi, but a misstep by Abenante's teammate, Christopher Delgado, cost the pair the title.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.