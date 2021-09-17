Weather service warns of high waves, dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Friday afternoon for Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties.

The weather service said the statement will be in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday through Saturday afternoon.

High wave action, with waves reaching 3 to 5 feet, and dangerous currents are expected at the beaches.

Swimming conditions at Lake and Porter beaches will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers, the weather service said.

Those at the beach should remain out of the water to avoid dangerous conditions, and should not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls and/or other shoreline structures.

