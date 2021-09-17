 Skip to main content
Weather service warns of high waves, dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches
urgent

Lake Michigan waves stock

Waves lap at West Beach.

 Provided

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Friday afternoon for Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties. 

The weather service said the statement will be in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday through Saturday afternoon. 

High wave action, with waves reaching 3 to 5 feet, and dangerous currents are expected at the beaches. 

Swimming conditions at Lake and Porter beaches will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers, the weather service said. 

Those at the beach should remain out of the water to avoid dangerous conditions, and should not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls and/or other shoreline structures.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

