Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Munster, IN
