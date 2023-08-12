The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning from FRI 11:30 PM CDT until SAT 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.