The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…