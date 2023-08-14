The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
