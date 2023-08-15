It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:45 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cl…