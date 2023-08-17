Munster will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Munster, IN
