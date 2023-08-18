It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.