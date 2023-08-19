The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Munster, IN
