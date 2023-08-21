The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN
